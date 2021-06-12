HIBBING — After letting a game slip away from them last week in the ninth inning, the last thing the Hibbing amateur baseball team wanted to do was let another victory get away from them in the late innings.
That looked to be the case when the Miners took on Ramsey Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
The Renegades scored seven runs over the seventh and eighth innings to overcome a 2-0 deficit, but this time, Hibbing had an answer for that, scoring nine runs in the eighth inning, en route to a 12-9 victory over Ramsey.
For six innings, the Miners had everything under control.
Hibbing scored two runs in the third on RBI base hits by Josh Sprague and Eli Tintor, and Miners starting pitcher Codeih Powers limited the Renegades to three hits over the first six innings.
“Codeih was cruising,” Hibbing co-assistant manager Adam Schafer said. “He was in a zone, and we weren’t giving them anything free. Our defense was picking up the ball, and we made all of the plays we were supposed to make.
“He threw six goose eggs in a row, and we were able to build that lead, which was good to see.”
Hibbing did miss out on extending that lead by stranding a runner on third in the fourth, then Tintor led off with a double in the sixth, but again, he was left stranded on third.
“We had a few situations like that,” Schafer said. “Credit their pitcher (Tyler Cowden), too. He threw well. He didn’t give us anything for free either. It was a back-and-forth pitchers duel, but we were able to scrape those few across in third.”
According to Schafer, the team may have put things in cruise control, which came back to haunt Hibbing in the seventh.
That’s when Ramsey’s bats came alive.
AJ Kargel and Dakota Freiborg both had RBI doubles to make 2-2, and that ended Powers’ day on the mound.
“He had two outs, then he walked a guy,” Schafer said. “You never want them to start a rally with two out when you shut them down for six innings. Maybe we left him in there a batter or two too long,
“They started hitting. Their bats woke up, and they hit the ball hard. They caught fire there for a bit and took it to us for two innings.”
Jamie Steinberg came on in relief and gave up an RBI single to Brian Dietz to make it 3-2 Ramsey, then an error allowed another run to score and it was 4-2.
The Miners needed to respond and that’s what they did as Noah Vinopal hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-3.
“He’s a guy that always puts the ball in play,” Schafer said. “To hit that homerun gives you some life and some momentum when you feel like you’re kind of lost. You can tend to hang your head and get down on yourself when you give up a lead like that.
“He got us back in it with a little energy with that homer.”
Any momentum that may have given Hibbing was taken away when the Renegades scored three runs in the eight to lead 7-3.
AJ Kargel hit a two-run single during that rally, and that was followed up by an RBI double off the bat of Freiborg, his third two-bagger of the game.
“They were swinging hot sticks,” Schafer said. “Jamie was throwing strikes, but they were taking advantage of that. Nothing was free. They were resilient, too, in the way they were playing late in the game.”
That set the stage for the Miners’ eighth inning.
Tintor hit a one-out double, then following a ground out, which moved him to third, Kyle Maki hit an RBI single, then Sundquist singled him to third. Steinberg helped his own cause with an RBI base hit and it was 7-5.
Sprague walked to load the bases, then Vinopal hit a three-run triple to give Hibbing the lead at 8-7.
Mike Belich singled home Vinopal to make it 9-7, and Joe Lescarbeau singled to put runners on first and second. Tintor followed with a massive three-run home run to give the Miners five-run lead, 12-7.
Hibbing turned over its order in the eighth, and it paid dividends.
“They had good at bats,” Schafer said. “Kyle had a key hit to keep us going, then we were able to roll it over the top. Noah’s hit was huge. He brings a lot of energy at the top of the order. He sets the tone, then Eli had the homer.
“That’s when the dugout perked up, and we had some life there. Someone said hitting is contagious, and that was true in that inning. Everyone chipped in in some capacity. We wanted to end it in the ninth.”
Ramsey wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
Jacob Mitchell and Joe Chanski hit back-to-back singles, then Cowden hit a two-run single to make it 12-9 with no outs.
Steinberg would strikeout the next two hitters, but a walk to Fager put the tying run at the plate. Steinberg got a line out to shortstop to end the game.
“Their bottom of the order gave us a little scare,” Schafer said. “They got to within three, and we knew that if Freiborg came up with runners on base, that he could make it interesting.
“It was important that we were able to get out of that, and come out of it with a win.”
Steinberg did get the victory, tossing 1 1/3 innings of eight-hit ball. He struck out five and walked one. Powers allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked five.
Cowden worked seven innings, allowing four hits. He fanned nine and walked three. Chanski tossed 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits to take the loss. He struck out one and walked one. Kargel tossed 1/3 innings, giving up two hits.
Tintor finished with four hits and four RBI. Vinopal had two hits and four RBI.
Freiborg had three hits, all doubles and two RBI. Kargel had two hits and three RBI. Deitz and Mitchell both finished with two hits.
RR 000 000 432 — 9 13 1
HM 002 000 19x — 12 13 3
Ramsey: Tyler Cowden, Joe Chanski (L), (8th), AJ Kargel (8th) and Daktoa Freiborg; Hibbing: Codeih Powers, Jamie Steinberg (W) (7th) and Joe Lescarbeau; 2B — Freiborg 3, Kargel, Jaysony Hron, Eli Tintor 2; 3B — Noah Vinopal; HR — Vinopal, Tintor.
VFW Baseball
Hibbing 9
Mesabi East 7
AURORA — Post 1221 got four hits from Dane Mammenga, including a double and four RBI, en route to their opening-season victory over Mesabi East Friday.
Drew Forer added two hits and an RBI for Hibbing.
Beau Frider and Mammenga split the pitching duties.
Frider worked four innings, giving up three hits, striking out three and walking one. Mammenga tossed two innings of two-hit ball. He fanned one.
Laugen started for Mesabi East, working 2.2 innings. He gave up four hits, struck out three and walked four. Kruse tossed 3.1 innings, giving up five hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Hibbing 3
Mesabi East 2
AURORA — In game two, Ryder Petrie, Adam Vinopal and Logan Gietzen combined on a six-hitter as Post 1221 swept the doubleheader from Mesabi East.
Petrie worked four innings, allowing four hits, striking out three and walking four. Vinopal gave up one, and Gietzen worked one inning, allowing one hit. He fanned two.
Norberg started for Mesabi East. He tossed four innings of four-hit ball. He struck out three and walked two. Laugen worked one inning. He gave up one hit, struck out two and walked one.
Mammenga had two hits and one RBI for Hibbing. Gietzen and Jack Bautch had the other two RBI.
