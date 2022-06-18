Miners toss four-hitter, down Sea Dogs 8-7

HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing amateur baseball team took on Lake Superior, the Miners lost a lead in the ninth inning, falling 8-7.
In the second meeting with the Sea Dogs, Hibbing closed the door.
Dan Wood, Kole Zuidmulder and Dane Mammenga combined on a four-hitter as the Miners defeated Lake Superior 5-1 Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
Wood tossed four innings, allowing all four hits. He struck out four and walked one. Zuidmulder pitched three hitless innings, striking out six and walking one. Mammenga, making amateur debut, tossed two innings, striking out five and walking one.
“It was a well-played ball game by us,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said.
It didn’t start that way, however.
The Miners got off to a rocky start as the Sea Dogs would draw first blood in the top of the first as Isaac Fugere singled with one out.
Alex Busick singled Fugere to second, then Joe Udd lined a single to left-center field, scoring Fugere and sending Busick to third.
Hibbing starting pitcher Dan Wood got Ethan Raye to ground into a double play to end the threat.
“Credit to their top of the order,” Schafer said. “They swing it pretty good, but once Dan settled in, Dan is as good as it gets.”
The next eight innings, on the mound and in the field, were flawless.
“Kole, with his first out, and Dane with his first outing, threw strikes,” Schafer said. “We picked up the ball. It was a nice, complete nine-inning game.”
The Miners got the equalizer in the second as Dane Mammenga singled with one out. He took third on a double by Joe Allison.
Lake Superior starting pitcher Dalton Schreffler got a strikeout, but Noah Vinopal reached on an error, scoring Mammenga to make it 1-1.
It was only the second inning, but Schafer said it was nice to get that one run back early.
“You want to respond as soon as possible, but there’s no panic when it’s only the first inning,” Schafer said. “We swung it well today. A lot of good, hard contact. We barrelled up a lot of balls, extra-base hits.
“That was good to see.”
It looked like Hibbing was going to go down quietly in its half of the third as Schreffler got a groundout and fly out to start the inning.
The Miners’ John Wengenroth had another idea: he hit a deep fly ball to the center field fence for a double.
Mike Belich then lined a double to the left-center field fence to make it 2-1 Hibbing.
Mammenga hit an infield single to put runners first and third, then Allison walked to load the bases.
A wild pitch brought home one run. After a walk to Josh Sprague reloaded the bases.
Schreffler got the next hitter to foul out to avoid further damage.
It was a lead the Miners weren’t going to give up.
“You can put it in cruise control, but you keep playing good, solid baseball,” Schafer said. “Our pitching and defense kept them at bay. They didn’t threaten too much after that.
“Anytime you can play with a lead, you can lock in, play your game and that’s what we did.”
Hibbing added some insurance runs in the seventh when Mammenga hit a solo home run, then with one out and bases loaded, Joe Lescarbeau grounded out, scoring Sprague, who walked for the third time in the game. Vinopal and Dylan Mattson walked behind Sprague to load the bases, which set the stage for Lescarbeau’s ground out.
“We were talking about that in those middle innings,” Schafer said about those extra runs. “We couldn’t get anything across. Even if you add one, that’s huge. To get those two, it creates a comfort zone going into the end of the game.”
Zuidmulder did his part on the mound, then Mammenga was tasked with closing out the game.
He passed with flying colors.
“He threw well,” Schafer said. “He mixed in his slow curve, then that fastball looks like it’s 95-miles-per-hour when it’s coming in after that. He did a nice job closing out those last two.
“Credit to Dan and Kole for getting us to that point, with a lot of zeros through the rest of the game.”
Mammenga finished with three hits. Joe Allison had two hits, both doubles.
Dalton Schreffler worked five innings for the Sea Dogs, giving up seven hits. He fanned four and walked five. Tucker Johnson tossed three innings of one-hit ball. He struck out two, but walked seven.
