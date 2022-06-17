HIBBING — If there’s been one issue with the Hibbing amateur baseball team, it’s been the inability to get a consistent lineup in place.
That will be the same issue today when the Miners open their 2022 home schedule today, playing host to Lake Superior, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing went 1-2 at the Hinckley Invite held last week. Overall, the Miners are 1-4.
“It’s hard to have stability or consistency to build chemistry when you have a different lineup every time,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “People are playing different positions, and we’ll have that same scenario today.
“We have a few guys that have to work, and some that live out of town and can’t make it. That’s been our battle right now.”
The other issue, which goes hand-in-hand with the first one, is hitting.
“It’s about getting the bats going, but that comes with seeing more live pitching,” Schafer said. “With that, you’re able to get into a groove. All of that correlates to not being there all of the time, if you get three at bats, then take a week off.
Outside of our one win when we scored 11 runs and had double-digit hits, we haven’t produced like we have in other seasons.”
Schafer doesn’t think it will take long for the team to get back into a groove.
“Some of these guys have been around long enough so it’s like riding a bike,” Schafer said. “I’m sure they will start swinging the bats once we get into division play in July. Some of our top guys will be there, so we’ll be more consistent and getting their bats going.”
As far as the Sea Dogs go, the Miners lost to them 8-7 in early June.
“We pitched well, and we controlled a majority of the game,” Schafer said. “We played them tough, and we had a lead in the bottom of the ninth. It got away from us. We had a few too many walks in that last half inning.”
Lake Superior took advantage of that wildness. Hibbing didn’t.
“Their guy had trouble throwing strikes, and we didn’t capitalize on those free base runners,” Schafer said. “They gave us free runners via walks, hit by pitches and errors. We didn’t get the clutch hits that could have broken the game open.
“In this game, we have to start fast and dictate how we play the rest of the game. We have to take advantage of those free bases that we get, and our biggest key is throwing strikes and picking up the ball behind our pitchers. We have to throw strikes.”
