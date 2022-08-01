MOORHEAD — The Hibbing amateur baseball team used a grand slam and a solo home run to beat Dilworth 7-2 in a Northwest Border/Red River Region 1C Tournament game Sunday at Matson Field.
The Miners will now play next Saturday in Ada against Bemidji, beginning at 7 p.m.
It was a productive first inning for Hibbing as Dan Pellinen led off with a double. Noah Vinopal followed with an RBI single, then with one out, Kole Zuidmulder singled. Louis Gerzin would reach on an error to load the bases.
John Wengenroth followed with that grand slam and when the dust settled, it was 5-0.
“That was a great first inning,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “We laid some bunts down, and the grand slam broke it open. We put a lot of pressure on them early bym bunting, and they were unable to make the plays.
“John is a good power hitter. He took advantage, and we were able to build that nice cushion. It was the ultimate confidence booster. We’ve been behind the eight-ball all season. We knew we had a good line, and with Matt (Erickson) and Dan (Wood) on the mound, we were in the driver’s seat the rest of the game.”
The Raildogs went punchless into the night in the first inning, but Dilworth cut the deficit to three, 5-2, with two runs in the second.
Sterling Haphey singled. That was followed by an RBI double off the bat of Austin Skjefte, who would score on a single by Ryan Schock.
Was that concerning?
“Not really,” Schafer said. “We have a lot of confidence in Matt when he’s on the mound. He’s as good as it gets. The way we had guys on in most of the middle innings, we felt we would score again at some point.
“There was no worry.”
Erickson went to work and didn’t allow another run the rest of the way. He tossed six innings, striking out eight and allowing only three hits.
Those runs Schafer and co-coach Zakk Bandemer wanted didn’t materialize until the eighth inning.
The Miners didn’t have much luck offensively after that first inning, getting only five hits from the second through seventh innings.
“We had a lot of zeros,” Schafer said. “Zakk and I were in the dugout hoping we’d get some insurance runs. Ryley (Lund) and Kole gave us that. It was nice.”
In the eighth, Hibbing added one insurance run as Wengenroth, who finished one hit away from the cycle, singled with one out.
Dylan Mattson and Jaiman Lamphere both walked to load the bases, then Ryley Lund hit an RBI ground ball.
In the ninth, Zuidmulder unloaded his solo shot to give the Miners that five-run cushion.
“Going in with a seven-run lead rather than a five-run lead in the ninth was huge,” Schafer said. “They threatened a few times, so any time you can extend that lead, it’s important.
“Ryley was down 0-2, and he put a defensive swing on a ball. It was a productive out at first. They had no play at the plate.”
Wood worked the final three innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Bryce Venaas started for the Raildogs. He struck out 13 and walked three, giving up nine hits.
Both Pellinen and Wengenroth had three hits for Hibbing.
