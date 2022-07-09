HIBBING — Now that the dust has settled, the Hibbing amateur baseball team can get back to business.
The Miners, who had two weeks off, will hit the field again today when they host a doubleheader against Bemidji, beginning at noon at Al Nyberg Field.
The second game will begin at 2 p.m.
Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said it’s time to get back into the swing of things.
“It’s been about two weeks, and that was scheduled to give the guys some time off over the holiday to go to the cabin or play golf,” Schafer said. “I did that with the idea that when we came back, we’d be able to make all of the games the rest of the way.”
The Miners started the season with a 2-5 mark, so Schafer is hoping the break pays dividends in that regard.
“I hope we come out of it with a reset,” Schafer said. “We were struggling offensively. I don’t know if seeing less pitching is a good or bad thing, but we’ll find out today. The idea was to give a two-week layoff to reset and be ready for the stretch run and playoffs.
“We have the pitching, no doubt about that, and outside of a bad inning or two, our defense has been fine. Offensively, we’ve been quiet.”
What has to change offensively?
“A lot of these guys have played or are playing college baseball, so they have their own personal approaches,” Schafer said. “They’re good hitters. In the Eastern Minny League, we had five guys at the top of the list in averages.
“It’s about getting into a groove and what works for them. Hopefully, playing more will give us that consistency going into the playoffs. I’m hoping that will be beneficial for that.”
As for the Blue Ox, Schafer knows it’s a tough way to open the second half of the season.
“They’re a good team,” Schafer said. “They’ve beaten Marble a few times, and they’ve represented the Northwest Border League at state the past few seasons. They have a lot of Bemidji State guys, so it’s going to take all three phases of the game — pitching, offense and defense — to beat them.”
Getting that complete game will be important, and fortunately, the MIners’ pitching will be a strength.
“Dan (Wood) and Matt (Erickson) will be fresh,” Schafer said. “The first game counts for the standings, so we can’t have that one blow-up inning where the game gets out of control.
“We can’t be chasing them. It’s about avoiding that one bad inning in the field. I hope the bats start coming around. We’re young. We have a lot of guys who want to play college ball. This will be a good barometer for them to see what it takes to play college baseball.”
According to Schafer, it’s going to be nice playing baseball again.
“They should all be reenergized to get out there, getting the band back together,” Schafer said. “We should be able to compete again.”
