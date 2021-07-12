HIBBING — After a 12-day layoff, Jamie Steinberg wasn’t sure how his team would respond offensively.
As it turned out, the Hibbing Miner manager didn’t have anything to worry about.
The Miners scored 27 runs on 18 hits in sweeping Braham 17-2 and 10-0 in an amateur baseball doubleheader Sunday at Al Nyberg Field.
In game two, three pitchers combined for a no-hitter.
Stenberg doesn’t keep team records, but Hibbing probably played the shortest game in team history, 50 minutes, and the Miners batted around just over two times in game one, which was probably a first for the team.
“No doubt about it, and I would also say it was a record because I’ve never seen us go through the batting order twice and start a third time,” Steinberg said. “That’s something we’ve never experienced before.
“The guys didn’t relax. In between games, there might have been a little bit of that, but their starting pitcher contributed to that.”
With that said, it didn’t look like that game-one performance was going to go so well.
Hibbing starting pitcher Matt Erickson blew through the first two hitters with strikeouts, but Ty Stepp laced a double, as did Jacob Johnson to make it 1-0
Jesse Johnson stuck his bat out and lined a soft single into centerfield and Braham was iup 2-0.
“We got down early,” Steinberg said. “It was a totally-unexpected-type-of-situation. It was felt by all of the guys mentally, especially when they got back into the dugout. We knew the game wasn’t over, but there was a sense of concern there.
“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve played those guys. There were some roster changes, and teams get better. I think Braham is better team since we faced them two years ago. We responded.”
Responding is an understatement.
Noah Vinopal and Jaiman Lamphere both walked, and Joe Lexcarbeau was hit-by-a-pitch, which set off a fireworks display of epic proportions.
The Miners sent 14 batters to the plate before an out was recorded, and by that time, Hibbing had 11 runs.
John Wengenroth had a two-run single; Cole Zuidmulder a two-run double; Dylan Mattson an RBI single; Vinopal a two-run single; Lamphere an RBI single; and Lescarbeau an RBI base hit. Steinberg drove home a run when he reached on an error.
“My concern was that we were off for 12 days, and usually when we come back, we’re rusty,” Steinberg said. “We came out as if we’d been playing every other day the last two weeks.
“In a sense, that was a surprise, but at the same time, something we’re capable of. That set the tone the rest of the day.”
Only the Miners weren’t done in the first.
Wengenroth singled home a run as did Kyle Maki. Ryley Lund reached on an error that plated a run, and Mattson hit a sacrifice fly.
In his third at bat of the inning, Vinopal knocked out a two-run double and it was 16-2.
Erickson gave up a single in the second, but a double play got the Miners out of that inning, then he struck out the side in the third.
Hibbing got one run in the third when Maki hit an RBI single, then after Braham was retired in order in the third, the game was called due to the 15-run rule.
“The motivation was to keep after it, so we could be done in three innings,” Steinberg said. “We tried to take advantage of that. The guys were more than willing to take care of business, end game one as early as possible and get to game two.
“Most of our guys were willing to do that, especially when you go through the lineup twice in the first inning.”
Erickson only gave up four hits and struck out five in three innings of work.
Ending the game after 2 ½ innings and in 50 minutes was the quickest game in Hibbing history.
Game two wasn’t going to be so easy, at least not through the first three innings.
Ben Fiedler started for the Snappers, and the Miners knew they were in for a game.
Fiedler walked the first hitter he faced in the first inning, then he retired nine batters in a row, striking out four in the process.
“I give him all of the credit,” Steinberg said. “He’s a high school kid, who is a big-time baseball player. He’s looking to go to college somewhere. He has the skills to do that, and he was showing that off to us today.
“He was a tough pitcher to hit. He threw hard. Our guys don’t get to see that all of the time.”
After going three scoreless innings, Steinberg said the plan was making Fiedler throw as many pitches as possible.
“The way we tried to figure him out was to see pitches, get into deep counts,” Steinberg said. “We pushed that with our hitters. If he was going to be efficient, we were going to have a tough time against him.”
Hibbing finally figured Fiedler out in the fourth as Lamphere walked and stole second. Lescarbeau singled him home.
After that, Steinberg had an RBI groundout, one run scored on an error and another on a wild pitch.
“We made him throw some pitches,” Steinberg said. “He started to get a little slower over the third and fourth innings. He got to a pitch count to where they had to take him out.
“At that point, it was home free for us.”
The Miners added two runs in the fifth as Lamphere hit an RBI groundout, and Steinberg an RBI single.
“Once they took him out, that opened the door for us,” Steinberg said. “We took the game and put it away.”
In the top of the sixth, Hibbing scored four more times.
Lamphere knocked home one with a single, then with two runners on, Wengenroth clubbed a three-run home run to give the Miners that 10-0 lead.
“The funny thing about John is that we were talking about that during the day in the dugout,” Steinberg said. “Usually, that works against you when you’re talking about it. In this case, it all of a sudden happens and everything aligns with people’s mentalities.
“It wasn’t just one guy in the dugout thinking that. It was a multitude of guys talking about it with him telling him that they wanted to see a shot over the fence. It was one of those transfer-of-trust moments with the team and him. He was a benefactor of it.”
Erickson started the second game and worked another four innings, striking out seven. Codieh Powers worked one inning, striking out two and Wengenroth tossed one inning to complete the no-hitter.
