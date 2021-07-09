HIBBING — It’ll be a busy weekend for the Hibbing amateur baseball team.
The Miners will be playing two doubleheaders in two days, first traveling to Nowthen to play at 1 p.m. Saturday, then they will head to Hinckley to take on Rum River out of Cambridge, beginning at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, Hibbing returns home for two games against Braham scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. at Al Nyberg Field.
After having 12 days off, it’s going to be interesting to see how the Miners handle these four contests in two days.
“It’s always nice having a break,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “What led to so many days off is we had a game canceled just before July 4, so that gave us a bigger window of time.so
“For some guys that’s a good thing. Some guys’ arms might be hanging, especially the pitchers. They needed it. A lot of the other guys, being off that amount of time could get them out of their pattern and groove.”
Especially at the plate.
“That’s always the case during the middle of the season,” Steinberg said. “It’s dependent on each individual and what that player has been doing during their time off. Some of them will take some hacks, and some won’t pick up a bat until the next game.
“It’s those guys that we’ll need to get going as fast as we can. If we don’t have that, we’ll struggle as a team. It’s going to be a challenge for our hitters. We have to make sure we get back to where we need to be, getting good at bats.”
The Knights are 0-9 on the season, and Rum River is 6-5.
Steinberg doesn’t want to look past anybody, so the Miners can’t take Nowthen for granted.
“Nowthen isn’t considered to be a strong team in our league, but they have guys that like to get together on the field to have fun,” Steinberg said. “We should be able to take care of them no matter who we have on the field.
“Rum River should be a more competitive game. We’ll need our best pitcher to throw and the best second pitcher we have to show up for that one. We have to bring our best pitchers and hitters, and make sure we’re ready to go for that.”
Once those two games are out of the way, Hibbing (4-2) will take on a Snappers’ team that is 2-5 on the season.
It’s a division game, so that adds more importance to it.
“They have been a team that has struggled over the year,” Steinberg said. “We should have more guys at home Sunday, but I’m not worried about who we throw. We’ll put guys in and take care of business, no matter who we have.
“I’m not worried too much about how this shakes out. We want to get out of Sunday and be in a position we need to be in.”
