HIBBING — To get an automatic berth in the Regionals, the Hibbing amateur baseball team has to win their division out-right.
If not, four teams will have to battle it out in a double-elimination tournament, where two teams will advance.
Miners’ manager Jamie Steinberg wants to get that automatic berth, and right now, Hibbing (7-5, 2-0) is sitting OK with a pair of division wins over Braham last Sunday.
The Miners can help their own cause again today when they travel to Hinckley to take on Mora at 7:15 p.m. in an Eastern Minny North Division contest.
Along with Braham and Mora, Hinckley and Quamba make up the five-team division.
Quamba has an overall record of 8-3, Hinckley 8-5, Mora 6-4 and Braham 3-7.
Even though it’s not imperative to win the division, it would take a lot of pressure off the Miners if they could get that automatic bid.
“From my standpoint, this is a must-win game to win the division,” Steinberg said.
The last time the playoffs were held (2019), Hibbing was in that four-team playoff.
Fortunately for the Miners, they were able to advance, then in the regional, Hibbing was one game away from advancing to state.
The Miners may be undefeated in division play so far, but getting win No. 3 won’t be an easy task against the Blue Devils, who have gone through some personnel changes this season.
“They’re a middle-of-the--pack team when you look at the league standings,” Steinberg said. “Some of those changes haven’t been beneficial, but we shouldn’t take them lightly, not one bit.
“They were without their No. 1 pitcher until now. He’s back, and that helps them. It should put us in the mindset of taking them seriously. They’re usually at the top of the league, so that’s why it’s a must-win for us.”
The Blue Devils not only lost their No. 1 pitcher, but according to Steinberg, another one of their hurlers isn’t playing anymore.
“That’s why they’re right in the middle of the pack,” Steinberg said. “Now, with their No. 1 back, we’ll let that situation play out. He had a good outing the last time he pitched, but coming back from an injury, it’s a testing point to see if his arm holds up after recovery.
“I don’t want to take Mora less seriously because of it, especially if he’s pitching against us.”
This is the point of the season where things will start to shake out as division games become a priority for Hibbing.
“We’re starting to play more of them,” he said. “These games are more important than any other games we’ve played so far.”
The Miners are heading into the game after scoring 27 runs in two games last weekend against the Snappers.
Offensively, Steinberg isn’t too worried about that side of the ball.
“I feel good, offensively, against anyone,” Steinberg said. “There’s no doubt that there’s some good pitchers in this league that will test our offensive output. Mora has one of them, but I like our offense.
“It can get the job done against any pitcher when it comes down to it. Our pitching staff can keep us in ball games, and give us a chance to win. That’s the key going into the playoffs.”
