HIBBING — Mora scored seven runs between the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 10-3 amateur baseball victory over Hibbing Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
Bryce Nordby was the winning pitcher, tossing nine innings of six-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked three.
Matt Erickson started for the Miners, working 5.2 innings. He gave up six hits, struck out 10 and walked three.
Codieh Powers worked 2.1 innings, giving up four hits, striking out two and walking one. John Wengenroth tossed one inning. He fanned one.
Hibbing started the scoring with a run in the second inning.
Jamie Steinberg singled and took second when Kyle Maki walked. Ryley Lund hit a fielder’s choice ground ball to get Steinberg to third. He would score on a single by Powers.
The Blue Devils tied it with a run in the third, but the Miners tallied two runs in the third to retake the lead.
Joe Lescarbeau singled with one out and took second on a ground out. Steinberg singled him home to make it 2-1.
Steinberg would eventually score on a single by Maki.
Mora took the lead in the fifth with four runs, with two runs scoring on passed balls and two on errors.
In the sixth, the Blue Devils added those three runs to take an 8-3 lead.
Derek Graves had a two-run single, and one run scored on an error.
Mora added two more runs in the eighth as Graves hit a two-run single.
Logan Graves, Derek Graves, Norby and Ryan VanSomeren all had two hits for the Blue Devils.
Steinberg and Maki had two hits for Hibbing.
