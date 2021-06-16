HIBBING — Every team experiences ups-and-downs and ebbs-and-flows during a game, and that proved true for both of the Hibbing and Marble amateur baseball teams.
The Miners and Mallards would experience both highs and lows during their 10-inning battle Tuesday, with five lead changes throughout the game.
In the end, it took a two-out, two-strike, two-run double off the bat of Ryley Lund as Hibbing came away with a 9-8 amateur-baseball walk-off victory over Marble at Al Nyberg Field.
Experiencing games like that is nothing new for the Miners. In four games this season, Hibbing has been in three nail biters, having won two of them.
“In the later innings, believe it or not, we’ve been here early in the season,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “In the last couple of games before this, it’s been similar. It’s been a battle at the end, the last two or three innings.
“This was no different. Our guys have realized that it’s never over even if it’s our last at bat. This is not an end-of-the-year thing where we have had enough of these games. We’ve already had the kind of games that have given us the experience to battle in a game like this.”
Hibbing had its first high in the first inning as Noah Vinopal singled and took second on a wild pitch. Joe Lescarbeau hit a run-scoring single. He took second when John Wengenroth grounded out.
Lescarbeau scored on a double by Kole Zuidmulder, who scored when Kyle Maki laced a double to the centerfield wall.
Dan Wood, who started on the mound for the Miners faced eight batters through the first two innings, but Marble struck back in the third with two runs to get back into the game.
Lane Gerber singled and scored on a triple by Gideon Beck. He scored on a ground out by Tanner Shepard.
Hibbing would take a 4-2 lead in the fourth as Zuidmulder hit his second double of the game. Maki drilled his second two-bagger of the game to center field to plate the run.
Wood got through the sixth, which ended his night. He allowed six hits and struck out four.
Yazniel Santiago came on in relief, and that’s when the Mallards’ bats started to get hot.
Wyatt Zuehlke hit a solo home run to start the seventh, then Austin Storlie singled. After a strikeout, Beck singled. Brooks Bachmann reached on an error to load the bases.
Shepard walked to force home a run as did Alex McBride and it was 5-4 Marble.
Bachmann, who pitched into the fifth in relief of Alex McBride, shut the Miners down through the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but Hibbing got to him in the eighth to take a 6-5 lead.
Zuidmulder singled, then Maki hit a two-run home run for his fourth hit of the game.
That seemed to be the Miners’ biggest high of the game, but in no way did Steinberg think the game was over.
“With our history with Marble and the way we’re not putting teams away in the field, in my mind, we’re not thinking, ‘Let’s pack our things and get ready to go home,’” Steinberg said. “There’s no doubt that the mindset wasn’t that.
“When the game gets interesting at the end, we’re ready for that. No matter how much we’re up during the middle innings.”
Steinberg was right.
In the top of the ninth, with Zuidmulder on the mound, Beck singled and both Bachmann and Shepard walked to load the bases.
Zuidmulder got a grounder to third to force Beck at the plate, then got a strikeout to put his team one out away from victory.
Zuidmulder threw one pitch to Evan Mischke and had to be removed from the game in favor of Wengenroth, who got Mischke to hit a slow roller to first.
Hibbing couldn’t pick the ball up, which allowed the tying run to score.
“Everything was critical at that point, no doubt about it,” Steinberg said. “Just like everyone of our at bats became critical for them, whether it was a play they couldn’t handle, or get two outs on. They couldn’t turn a double play.”
Hibbing went down in order in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings.
The Mallards proceeded to score two runs in their half of the 10th on an RBI double for Beck, his fifth hit of the game, and a run-scoring single by Shepard.
It looked like Hibbing was sunk, then that missed double play came into play.
Beck, who came into pitch in relief of Bachmann, got the first out of the Hibbing 10th, but Wengenroth singled up the middle. Steinberg, who was batting for Zuidmulder, walked, then Maki singled, for his fifth hit of the game.
Mike Belich hit a ground ball to short that for all practical purposes should have ended the game.
Belich beat the throw, scoring one run in the process, and making it 8-7.
“That was a critical play for them,” Steinberg said. “They needed that. It came down to a lot of little things. We took our lumps, and prided ourselves that we would make up for it at the plate.
“That’s what we’ve done the last three games. This was a prime example of it.”
That’s when Lund stepped to the plate.
The former Bluejacket had hit the ball hard in his four previous plate appearances, but he had nothing to show for it.
He fell behind 0-2, then took a pitch for a ball. On the fourth pitch, he stuck his bat out and lined a double down the right field line, ending the game.
“He had to battle through a lot of adversity, not just in the game, but in that count against a tough pitcher,” Steinberg said. “I was at third watching the at bat thinking, ‘Just put in play. You can’t strike out.’
“That was the main thing in my head. I know Ryley could put the bat on the ball to give us a chance. The guy was pitching us away in every at bat. He never pitched inside to anybody. All it was was putting the bat on the ball, taking it the other, and that’s exactly what Ryley did.”
Santiago tossed one inning of three-hit ball. He struck out one and walked two. Zuidmulder worked 1.2 innings of one-hit ball. He fanned three and walked two. Wengenroth got the win with 1.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out three.
McBride tossed four innings. He gave up six hits and struck out six. Bachmann worked four innings, giving up five hits and striking out four. Beck took the loss, allowing three hits over 1.2 innings. HJe struck out one and walked one.
The only other multiple hitter for the Mallards was Shepard, who had two hits.
Aside from Maki, Zuidmulder had three hits, and Vinopal finished with two hits.
