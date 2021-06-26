HIBBING — It looked to be a blowout, but the Hibbing amateur baseball team had to buckle down and not let the game slip away.
The Miners held a 12-3 lead heading into the top of the ninth inning, but North Branch put a rally together, scoring three runs and had the bases loaded with two out.
Fortunately for Hibbing, the rally ended right there as the Miners came away with a 12-6 victory over Nighthawks Saturday at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing had a chance to put the game away in the seventh inning due to the 10-run-rule, but the Miners left two runners stranded on base.
Still, that didn’t take away from what Hibbing did the rest of the game.
“We came selective in hitting good pitches,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “We had a lot to show for it. It was consistent throughout the game. If we had to work on one thing, we have to shore up our defense.
“We’re not making athletic plays, but we’re making the easy plays. Something that puts pressure on our defense or makes us make an athletic play, we seem to struggle. We still see that. The guys know that. It’s a constant reminder and refresher to try and shore that up.”
North Branch actually drew first blood with Jackson Leleux hit an RBI ground out in the first inning, but the Miners exploded for six runs in the second to take the lead for good.
John Wengenroth had an RBI base hit, Josh Sprague and RBI single Dylan Mattson an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball, Jaiman Lamphere an RBI single and Joe Lescarbeau a two-run single.
“We were building some momentum,” Steinberg said. “We were going to ride that rest of the game. I had a good feeling that’s how the rest of the game would go. In a way, it did kind of go that way.
“We kept that momentum, and they didn’t steal it back. They showed some glimpses of that, but we were able to overturn it and finish off the game.”
From there, Hibbing starting pitcher Jude Sundquist shut the door on North Branch, giving up just one hit over the next five innings.
The Miners added two more runs in the third as Mike Belich hit an RBI single, and Sprague a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1, then in the fifth, Belich had an RBI double and scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-1.
The Nighthawks finally got to Sundquist in the seventh with two runs on a two-run double by Josh Lauer, but that set the stage for the bottom of the seventh inning.
Belich, Ryley Lund and Sprague all walked, then Mattson was hit-by-a-pitch to force home a run.
Lamphere drew a walk to make it 12-3, but North Branch relief pitcher Nick Pilz got the next hitter to pop out, then he got a 1-2-3 double play to keep the going.
“It was a confident mindset amongst everyone,” Steinberg said. “Amongst the hitters, maybe too confident. When you get into the mindset, you think you’re invincible. You find out you’re not.
“That’s how we ended up failing to get the game over sooner. That would have been a good icing on the cake to win it that way.”
The Nighthawks wouldn’t go away.
With one out in the ninth, Jimmy Skroch singled, then Lauer belted a two-run home run to make it 12- 5.
After a strikeout, Zack Pilz walked, Leleux singled and Dylan Ramberg singled to load the bases. Clint Mattson singled home a run, but Kyle Maki, who came in relief of Sundquist, got a force out at second base to end the game.
Sundquist gave up four hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked six. Maki gave up four hits in two innings. He fanned three and walked two.
Ramberg worked five innings, giving up 12 hits. He struck out two and walked two. Nick Pilz worked three innings, allowing one hit. He struck out three and walked four.
