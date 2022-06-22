HIBBING — The first time the Hibbing amateur baseball team faced Marble, the Miners only scored two runs off of Mallards’ starting pitcher Lane Gerber.
The second time the two teams met, Gerber was a little more stingy, allowing just two hits, while striking out 15 as Marble defeated Hibbing 13-1 in a Northwest Border contest at Al Nyberg Field Tuesday.
Gerber only walked one batter, and the two hits he allowed came off the bat of Kole Zuidmulder, who had a single and a double.
“He mixes well,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “For us offensively, there were too many counts we found ourselves in 0-2, 1-2 counts. He’s a guy who throws a fastball early, so you want to try to get on him and avoid that breaking ball.
“He throws a lot of strikes and mixes well. This is two in a row where he’s had our number. We scored maybe two on him the first time, and zero this time.”
On Marble’s side, the Mallards pounded out 12 hits, but they only needed two hits to score five runs in the second inning.
The inning started with a walk to Nick Shea, then Kodi Miller was hit by a pitch. John Baker singled home a run, but two more runs scored on two Miner errors.
Hunter Shepard hit a two-run double to end the scoring.
Marble would add two more runs in the third as Miller doubled, and eventually scored on an error, and Evan Mischke hit an RBI single to make it 7-0.
It was too many Hibbing mistakes against a talented Mallards’ squad.
“That’s two times in a row by them now,” Schafer said. “The way they hit, their one through six, you can’t give them extra outs. That one inning was a walk, hit by pitch and error, error.
“The next thing you know it’s 5-0. They’re a great-hitting team. They take advantage of our miscues. Unfortunately, with one bad inning, it’s 7-0 and we’re chasing the rest of the game.”
Zuidumlder got his double in the second and was left stranded as Gerber struck out the next three batters. He struck out the side in the third, then Zuidmulder singled in the fourth.
Hibbing settled in and two pitchers, Matt Erickson and Isaac Colbaugh, kept the Mallards off the board from the fourth in the eighth inning, but the Miners couldn’t get anything going
“Facing a guy like that can get frustrating,” Schafer said. “Our guys, we were just missing, popping some up. Baseball is a round ball and round bat, and sometimes, you’re going to miss.
“We’re talking millimeters here. We had some chances to get back in the game when it was 7-0. It didn’t materialize with a clutch hit. You can never say we gave up. We played until the end in terms of our approach.”
Marble put the game completely out of reach in the ninth with six runs, sending 12 batters to the plate.
Baker had a two-run single; Tucker Holm an RBI single. Shepard an RBI base hit; and Brooks Bachman a two-run double.
Hibbing’s lone run came in the bottom of the ninth inning when John Wengenroth hit a solo home run over the right-field fence.
“The next time we see them, which isn’t about a month from now, if he’s pitching, we’ve got to jump on some of those fastballs that are strikes early in the count. He has good command, works ahead and you can’t find yourself in pitchers’ counts against him.
“We have to battle early, or we have to be more aggressive early.”
Erickson tossed five innings, allowing seven hits. He struck out five and walked one. Colbaugh worked 3 2/3 innings, giving up five hits, striking out seven and walking two. Dane Mammenga tossed a 1/3 of an inning, walking one.
Alex McBride finished up for the Mallards, tossing two innings, allowing three hits, striking out two and walking one.
Hunter Shepard and Baker both had two hits for Marble.
Aside from Zuidmulder and Wengenroth, Mammenga and Cesar Dominguez had one hit apiece.
