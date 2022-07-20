HIBBING — The Hibbing amateur baseball team started fast, but Marble made a push at the end.
The Mallards scored all of their runs in the final two innings en route to a 5-4 victory over the Miners Tuesday at Al Nyberg Field.
Hibbing was the team that took control early, scoring once in the first inning when Dan Pellinen led off with a solo home run off Marble starting pitcher Alex McBride.
In the third inning, Pellinen and Dane Mammenga both drew walks, then with two out, John Wengenroth hit a three-run home run to make it 4-0.
“We were having some good at bats, and when we had guys in scoring position, we took advantage of it,” Hibbing manager Adam Schafer said. “There weren’t too many guys left on base early to score those four runs.
“It was nice to get out to a lead like that.”
Schafer knew that four runs might not be enough against a good-hitting Marble team.
“We battled and played well defensively,” Schafer said. “We had two innings where they hit the ball. Their one through six is as good as any. They started barrling some up, and they took advantage on their turn
“It happened to be one more than we got across.”
Hibbing starting pitcher Kole Zuidmulder worked two scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit, and he struck out three.
Wengenroth worked three innings of scoreless ball. He gave up three hits.
Brice Warner would work the last two innings, and that’s when the Mallards got their
bats rolling.
In the sixth, Wyatt Zuehlke and Evan Mischke both walked, and they would both ome around to score on a wild pitch and passed ball, respectively, to make it 4-2.
In the seventh, Nick Shea hit an RBI double, followed by another RBI double by Kodi Miller.
Miller would score on a one-out double by Zuehlke and Marble had the lead.
The Miners did get two runners on in the seventh, threatening to score as Mammenga and Joe Lescarbeau drew two-out walks, but relief pitcher Tucker Holm got a fielder’s choice ground ball to end the game.
“There’s no time clock, and it was a good battle against a quality baseball team,” Schafer said. “That’s the kind of games you’re going to see in the playoffs — tight, close games.
“It’s good to be in one of those with them, to finally play a good, competitive game.”
Aside from winning, that’s all Schafer wanted out of this game.
“We needed to play well defensively,” he said. “We did. You can’t give a team like that free outs. You have to make them earn it. They earned it in the sixth and seventh.”
Warner gave up four hits in two innings. He struck out two.
McBride worked three innings of three-hit ball. He fanned two. Kyle Stram tossed two innings, giving up one hit. He struck out one. Holm struck out two.
