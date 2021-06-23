GRAND RAPIDS — This time there would be no comeback.
Last week, the Hibbing amateur baseball team rallied from three runs down in the bottom of the 10th to beat Marble 9-8.
In their second meeting of the season between the two teams, the Mallards didn’t let this one get away.
Marble put up crooked numbers in four of the nine innings, then held on for a 12-7 amateur baseball victory over Hibbing Tuesday at Bob Streeter Field in Legion Park.
The Mallards’ crucial innings came in the fifth and sixth when they scored three runs in each inning to take the lead, then extend it.
It was too much for the Miners to overcome.
“Especially in the latter part of the game where our pitchers had high pitch counts, and we had to bring some other guys in,” Hibbing manager Jamie Steinberg said. “That puts the pressure on our defense to try to keep us in the ball game.
“They have to make plays, big plays, athletic plays. That’s the difference in the game. We didn’t hit terribly, but the name of the game, if you want to win, is pitching and defense.”
That defense let the Miners down in a couple of those innings.
Marble started quickly with a two-run first inning led by a double off the bat of Tanner Shepard. He was doubled home by Nick Shea, who scored when Kodi Miller reached on an error.
Hibbing left runners stranded on second and third in the second inning against Mallard starting pitcher Brooks Bachmann, but they nicked the right-hander for two runs in the third to tie it 2-2.
Noah Vinopal singled with one out. Dylan Mattson singled Vinopal to second. With two out, Joe Lescarbeau singled home Vinopal, and when the ball got through the right fielder for an error, Mattson trotted home all of the way from first base.
Hibbing took a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth.
Steinberg walked, then with one out, Ryley Lund walked as did Vinopal to load the bases. Mattson followed with a two-run single to give the Miners a 4-2 lead.
“We held a lead, and things were going well for us,” Steinberg said. “Matt (Erickson) started the game, and he was getting out. He was getting strikeouts. Our defense is confident with him, but he doesn’t put a lot of pressure on our defense.
“Once we took Matty out and we had to roll through other planned pitching of the game, that starts to make our defense have to make some plays and be in the game. You could tell that they were relaxed from when Matty was pitching, and not realizing they had to step up.”
Marble pulled to within one in the fourth as Shea singled and Miller walked. Hibbing’s second error of the game allowed Shea to score to make it 4-3.
Steinberg knows his teams’ defense needs to get better.
“We have to tighten up considerably,” Steinberg said. “How we played today can’t happen, or we’ll never be in ball games. It doesn’t matter if it’s league games or non-league games.”
Hibbing did get that run back in the fifth as Kole Zuidmulder walked with one out, and took third when John Wengenroth reached on an error. Steinberg singled up the middle to make it 5-3.
That’s when things fell apart for the Miners.
Marble came to the plate in the fifth.
Bachmann singled to start the inning, then Shepard doubled him home. With one out, Hibbing misplayed a ground ball by Miller for the tying run of the inning, then Evan Mischke doubled home a run to make it 6-5.
The Mallards added three more runs in the sixth thanks in part to three errors and a walk.
Shepard had an RBI double, and the other two runs scored on errors.
That put Hibbing in a hole, and the Miners never recovered after those two innings.”
“We might have had a little mentality of being high-on-our-horse because we beat them last week, and beating them at the end-of-game,” Steinberg said. “That attitude of thinking we’re still in the game even though it’s the last couple of innings.
“I want that, but it was there all game. We need to tighten up and focus on the first half of the game, coming in with the attitude of tightening things up, not having a roll-through-the-game and see-what-it’s-like-a-the-end attitude.”
Hibbing punched a run across in the eighth to make it 9-6 on an RBI single by Lescarbeau, but the Mallards countered with three more in their half of the eighth to lead 12-6.
Austin Storlie had a two-run double, and Chad Benham a run-scoring single during the inning.
“We were facing a bigger deficit than before,” Steinberg said. “Teams that fight at the end can’t consistently face that every time.”
There would be heroics this time, but Hibbing did get the base loaded with one out on singles by Wengenroth and Steinberg and an error.
Vinopal hit an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball, then Marble relief pitcher John Debord got a ground ball back to him for the final out of the game.
“It’s a mental thing we have to battle through,” Steinberg said. “The test of time throughout our season is how we’re going to turn the corner on that.”
Bachmann got the win for Marble, tossing seven innings of seven-hit ball. He struck out five and walked six. Debord worked two innings. He gave up four hits and struck out two.
Erickson took the loss, working 4.2 innings. He gave up seven hits, fanned 10 and walked two. Codeih Powers tossed .1 innings, striking out one. Wengenroth worked three innings of seven-hit ball. He recorded three strikeouts and walked two.
Steinberg finished with three hits. Getting two each were Mattson, Lescarbeau and Wengenroth.
Shepard had three hits. Getting two each were Shea, Mischke, Tyrel Cournoyer and Storlie.
