All-Section 7A Baseball Team named
Top baseball players from all across the Iron Range were recently named to the All-Section 7A Baseball team, with Cherry and Nashwauk-Keewatin leading amongst local schools with three picks.
Mason Perkovich, Nick Peterson and Beau Barry were the three Tigers named to the 7A team. The Spartans selected were Gaige Waldvogel, Brent Keranen and Jeff Lorenz.
Other players named to the 7A team include: Bryce Warner and Jude Sundquist of Chisholm; Harry Simons and Will Davies of Ely; Brandon Tiedeman of Mountain Iron-Buhl; Elliot Levens of Northeast Range and Zach Cheney and Andrew Zika of North Woods.
South Ridge head coach Aaron Weber was named Section Coach of the Year.
All-Section 7AA Baseball Team named
Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert and Greenway all found themselves with players named to the All-Section 7AA Baseball team with the Blue Devils tying for the most named in the section (5) with Aitkin.
Named to the 7AA team from Virginia are Dylan Hedley, Cole Schaefer, Nick Peters, Landin McCarty and Mason Carlson.
Brandon Lind and Will Bittmann both earned All-Section nods from Eveleth-Gilbert while Greenway’s Austin Storlie was selected to represent the Raiders.
Aitkin’s Jeremy Janzen was named as the Section Coach of the Year.
All-Section 7AAA Baseball Team named
The All-Section 7AAA Baseball team was recently released and on it was one player from the Hibbing Bluejackets.
Hibbing senior Joey Allison was the lone ‘Jacket player on the All-Section team. The veteran outfielder was joined by players from other Northland schools such as Cloquet, Duluth Denfeld, Hermantown and Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids’ Bill Kinnunen was named 7AAA Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.