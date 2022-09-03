7 Ely seniors step up to fill shoes of ‘21-‘22 graduates

ELY — Coming off of a very successful 2021 season, Ely head volleyball coach Megan Wognum said there were some nerves seeing five talented seniors graduate.
Those nerves immediately went away when practices began this season as a crop of seven seniors stepped up to fill in the shoes.
“I was a little nervous that there would be a big gap for us,” Wognum said. “But it’s clear through the first few weeks of practice that we’re looking really good and that has a lot to do with the seven seniors on this year’s team.”
Wognum says the commitment to volleyball has only increased across the board on the team with five of her players playing club volleyball for Minnesota North in the offseason, as well as her entire JV and varsity teams playing in the summer league at Mesabi Range.
“It’s a good mix of girls being dedicated to playing for North, practicing with them a few times a week and going to tournaments, as well as getting other girls involved in the summer with the Mesabi League and getting their feet wet. After all of that, we don’t feel like we have a ton of gaps and we feel confident in what we have this year.”
The seven seniors include middles Rachel Coughlin and Natasha Fulkrod, outside Kate Coughlin, outside/right side Audrey Thomas, right side/setter Madelyn Kallberg, libero Courtney Eilrich and right side Madeline Perry. All of them should give heavy contributions to the Timberwolves.
“Rachel and Kate put in a lot of time with North while Audrey and Natasha really grew with the Mesabi league. Madelyn Kallberg will see some more time setting this year which she did a lot of with North. Her versatility gives us more options.
“Courtney is our returning libero and she’s just a scrappy little thing for us and brings us what we need in the back row. Madeline Perry took a couple years off and is back now for her senior year and it seems like she never missed a beat.”
Other underclassmen contributors for Ely this year include Clare Thomas, Sarah Visser, Lilli Rechichi, Hannah Penke and Aubree Gerlovich. Thomas, Visser and Rechichi have been with the program for some time while Penke and Gerlovich enter in as transfers.
“Clare has grown tremendously at outside this year. Her time with North really paid off. Sarah will be setting and on the right side and she’ll be a key part of running our 6-2 offense. Lilly has proven very strong in the middle already as just a 10th grader as well.
“Hannah is a junior and transferred in from Washington state.. She’ll play outside and Aubree transferred from Babbitt and she’ll see time setting and hitting on the right side as well.”
With so much of the team committing time in the offseason to the sport, Wognum says she’s never been more confident in a team’s game-level intelligence.
“You can tell they took the time to learn the sport a little more and that helps give us that depth on the bench. I can feel confident putting any of them in to play. That knowledge is going to pay off but they’re also driven and scrappy. They won’t let a ball hit the floor. They’re anticipating what’s coming from the other side of the net better than ever and have grown a lot in how they communicate.
“Our team has transitioned into one that can put multiple different configurations on the floor and it’s made them so much better at adapting their games. I couldn’t tell you who my starting six will be on any given night because I’m so comfortable interchanging them all.”
Stunned in the 7A semifinals last year against eventual champion South Ridge, Wognum says there is a fire in her team to return to and improve upon their performance from a year ago.
“We played a scrimmage in Hibbing a little while back and that was the same place we lost in the semifinals. Walking into the gym made us excited. There’s a passion there to do better than we did last year. I think if we can stay focused and continue to do what we can, we’ll be just fine.”
Beginning her second year as head coach of the Timberwolves, Wognum says she’s enjoying the smooth transition after having some experience at the helm.
“It’s always different when a new coach comes in. I have my feet on the ground a little bit more this year and I think my expectations are more clear. We’re looking to make them good volleyball players and good people. If they can leave the gym when everything is done with a passion for the sport and a passion to be successful, then I think I’ve done a good job as a coach.”
Opening the season with a 3-0 sweep of Northeast Range on Tuesday, Wognum says she hopes to see her team pick up the tempo on the court as the season keeps moving.
“I’d like to see a faster offense from us. We want to make sure we’re utilizing every play given to us and take advantage of the moment. I have confidence we can do that and become a quicker team.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.