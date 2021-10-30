EVELETH -- At the completion of the round robin of the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Mixed Doubles Curling, two teams have qualified for playoffs, while four teams will compete for the final two spots.
Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger have clinched the one-seed with a 6-3 record.
"We had a tough game to end the round robin but we played a really good second half,” said Vicky Persinger. “Every game is a battle. We have an extra life being in the 1-2 game tomorrow but we're not going to take that for granted, so we'll come out firing and hopefully that will be enough."
Sarah Anderson and Korey Dropkin also share a 6-3 record and have clinched the two-seed as Plys/Persinger won the head-to-head over Anderson/Dropkin in the round robin.
"I think it's obvious for us that we're playing our best when we're having fun,” said Korey Dropkin regarding his team’s plan for playoffs. “When we're breathing and enjoying the moment, that's really our key to just have some fun."
Persinger/Plys and Anderson/Dropkin will meet in the 1 vs. 2 game at 2:30PM on Saturday, October 30th.
At 8:00 AM, four teams with 5-4 records will compete to finish the playoff picture.
Hamilton/Hamilton will play Peterson/Polo and Sinclair/Ruohonen will play Christensen/Shuster.
The winner of each tiebreaker will advance to the 3 vs. 4 game at 12:00PM on Saturday, October 30th.
The winner of the 3 vs. 4 game will advance to play the loser of the 1 vs. 2 game in the semifinal at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 31st.
The winner of the 1 vs. 2 game will face the winner of the semifinal in the final at 7:00PM on Sunday, October 31st.
