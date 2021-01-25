2021 Pepsi Challenge canceled

BIWABIK — The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the 2021 Pepsi Challenge Nordic Ski Races at Giants Ridge.
The 37th annual event has been rescheduled until March 5, 2022. The event was to be held March 6, 2021.
The Pepsi Challenge Board of Directors made the decision “with great sadness.’’
The board made the following statement in Monday’s news release.
The board feels they cannot:
• Assure complete safety of all participants, volunteers and other local citizens at this critical point in defeating COVID-19.
• Provide our normal high-quality, family-oriented fun event with awards, food and extreme socialization.
• Predict what regulator guidelines will be in place on March 6.
According to the release, online registrations will be extended to next year’s race or refunded per request.
