HIBBING—First off, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone.
I have one thing on my mind as we head toward the end of the year, and that is the inactivity of the Minnesota Twins at the Winter Meetings.
They didn’t make their team any better.
We all thought the Twins were in the Carlos Correa sweepstakes.
After all, he did play here last season, and got paid handsomely for it, but did he want to stay in MInnesota?
Correa said he liked it here. He said his wife liked it here. Was that going to be enough to keep him?
In reality, did anyone, even the Twins, think they were going to offer him enough money to stay?
As it turned out, Minnesota offered him the money, but San Francisco offered Correa more years, so he supposedly signed with the Giants.
That signing went up in smoke when the New York Mets swept in and signed him for well over $300 million.
What happened there?
That leaves the Twins with a hole at shortstop that Kyle Farmer is going to fill.
Kyle who? Never heard of him.
Farmer will be the every-day shortstop until Royce Lewis gets back from his torn ACL.
Farmer hit .255 for Cincinnati last season with 14 home runs. Not quite the output Correa could have given them.
He committed 12 errors at the position, with a .984 fielding percentage, which isn’t bad, but he can also play third, second and first, so let’s hope Farmer wows us next spring and summer.
The other somewhat notable signing was Joey Gallo, who is coming over from the New York Yankees.
It’s only notable because Gallo has had a couple of 40-home run seasons.
He’s been likened to Miguel Sano, which isn’t necessarily a good thing, but Gallo is a decent outfielder, winning two Gold Gloves. He does give the Twins more depth in the outfield, which is good.
He will strike out a lot, however.
The one thing Derek Falvey and Thad Levine didn’t do was get a quality No. 1 starter, at least not yet.
With that depth in the outfield, maybe Falvey and Levine make a trade to get that pitcher.
The rumor mill has had them trading Luis Arråez, who just won a batting title, Max Kepler and Sonny Gray.
Again, they’re just rumors. Who knows how seriously they can be taken.
Arråez should be untouchable. Kepler, he may need a change of scenery to get back on track. Gray, he needs to stay because with him, Kenta Meada and Joe Ryan, that’s the start of a good rotation.
It’s all up to the Pohlads and how much money they want to spend. You would think they would want to put a first-class outfit on the field.
Chew on this for a second. This tidbit comes from Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, so it’s not my take at all.
The Mets, who are getting Correa, have spent $806 million just this offseason alone.
The Twins, on the other hand, have spent $710 million on the team since Target Field opened in 2010.
Have the Mets won a World Series yet? No, but their owner, Steve Cohen, is at least willing to put the money to good use.
The Pohlads should be more like him.
If more changes aren’t made, Minnesota might be lucky to finish at .500 next season.
Right now, there’s no excitement in Twin Territory like there was when Correa signed last February.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.