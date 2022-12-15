NASHWAUK—It’s going to be a season of growth for a young Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team, and that was evident in the Spartans first three games.
Nashwauk-Keewatin is 0-3 on the season, so those growing pains are becoming evident.
With more time on the court, Spartan coach Kyle Giorgi is hoping things turn around as Nashwauk-Keewatin gets set to travel to Bigfork to take on the Huskies, beginning at 7:15 p.m. today.
Lack of experience, especially during crunch times of games, is what has been hurting the Spartans.
“We played a good first half against North Woods, and a couple of times, we had 10-point leads,” Giorgi said. “We had a few too many turnovers in the second half. They got hot, and we continued to turn the ball over. We had breakdowns, and it got away from us.
“But we’re starting to see signs of us playing better basketball. We still haven’t played a game yet with a full lineup. Hopefully, we’ll have all of our guys today.”
There’s only one way to get that turnover problem under control.
“We need to keep drilling it in practice,” Giorgi said. “We’re emphasizing the types of passes we want to limit those turnovers. That’s all we can do is show them the ways to limit those turnovers.
“It’s a matter of execution.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin is taking on a Bigfork team that’s also 0-3, but the Huskies have two good scorers on the team, including Jhace Pearson, who could pose the Spartans’ defense some problems.
“They have some nice players, and a couple of good scorers,” Giorgi said. “Defensively, that’s an area where we need to improve upon, too. We’re using guys with not a lot of varsity minutes.
“They’re still learning where they need to be defensively. We need to keep working on that in practice, and keep emphasizing the areas we need to improve upon.”
Offensively, Marcus Moore has provided some points, as has Nick Groshong.
“Marcus has scored in spurts, but we were getting a nice contribution from Nick,” Giorgi said. “He’s a first-year varsity player starting for us. He’s providing some inside scoring. He’s done a nice job.”
Giorgi believes his team will be able to score the basketball at all levels against the Huskies.
“I have confidence that our guards will create offense, not only for themselves, but on the inside as well,” he said. “We need a balanced attack. We need five guys between eight- to 12-points.
“We need multiple guys to contribute. If we do that, we’ll start finding some wins.”
Will that first win come against Bigfork?
“We’ve had their number the last couple of years so there’s no doubt they will be anxious to get one in the win column on their home court. We have to be ready to play.”
