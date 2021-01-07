Spartans enter 2021 with unfinished business

NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team has some unfinished business.
Last year, the Spartans were one game away from a trip to the state tournament, but their Section 7A finals contest against North Woods was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, Nashwauk-Keewatin would like to take it one step farther.
With most of that 2020 team returning, the Spartans could take that next step and achieve their longtime goal of state.
“It’s a little extra motivation,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgi said. “Some of the guys feel like something was taken away from them. They want a shot at the state tournament.
“That’s been a goal for the program and these guys for a long time. We believed that last year it would happen. It didn’t. It is what it is. It’s certainly on our minds this year. We’ll do everything we can to achieve that. We’re not going to run from it. You have to believe it to achieve it.”
Only two starters graduated from last year’s team — guards Jagger Nash and Spencer Engel.
It’ll be hard to replace both of them, but junior Gaige Waldvogel will do his best to fill some of those shoes.
“He played quite a bit off the bench last year,” Giorgi said. “He’s up for the challenge. He’s a passionate player, who has a lot of skills. For him, it’ll be continuing to grow and develop.
“He’ll rise to the challenge. We’ll be counting on him for some big things this year.”
Waldvogel doesn’t have to do it all by himself.
Returning up front for Nashwauk-Keewatin will be Jeff Lorenz, Jack Lorenz and Keegan Warmuth, along with backcourt mates Brent Keranen, Damon Gangl and Isaiah Austed.
The Lorenz brothers give the Spartans a strong front court.
“They have different games, but they compliment each other well,” Giorgi said. ““They do have a knack of finding each other. Jeff can extend things and take it off the dribble. Jack has a nice mid-range and back-to-the-basket games.
“He’s a good passer for a big guy.”
Keranen will be Nashwauk-Keewatin’s stopper on defense.
“He’s our top defender,” Giorgi said. “He’s like a Swiss Army knife. He does all of the small things. He rebounds. He scores. He shares the basketball. You can put him at any position, and he can do it.
“He’s versatile, and that’s nice when you have a squad like ours.”
The ace-in-the-hole will be Warmuth. He’s 6-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.
“He’s an absolute monster,” Giorgi said. “We’re not going to face many teams with his size, or our total team size and strength around the basket. That can go a long way. (Keegan) creates a presence on the inside both offensively and defensively.
“He’ll be a match-up problem for a lot of teams. Most of our seniors will play big minutes. We need a contribution from all of them, bringing their experience and leadership to the floor, then carrying that over off the court. It’s setting an example for the rest of the team.”
Joining them on the team will be juniors Justice Rebrovich and Casey Clusiau, along with sophomore Dan Clusiau. Two other sophomores will see action, too.
Defensively, Giorgi believes his team will be tough, but the key will be hitting the boards, too.
“We’ll be big with quick guards,” Giorgi said. “We should be able to defend well and rebound. If we get out-rebounded, something is wrong.”
With all of that experience, it won’t be a surprise if the Spartans make another run at the 7A title.
“We’re looking to improve upon what we did last year,” Giorgi said. “We were in a section-final game that wasn’t played, but we want to be better than that this year. We’re 12 guys deep. It’s going to be hard to take some of these guys off the floor.
“We have guys that can step up and play, but they have to show up. Just because we have the kids doesn’t mean we’ll win games and achieve what we did last year. It’s still a long journey there.”
Already having one 7A final game canceled due to the pandemic, Giorgi is hoping an entire season can be played out.
With that said, all of that is out of the Spartans’ control. Nashwauk-Keewatin can only control what happens inside its program.
“It’s staying focused and keeping our main goals,” Giorgi said. “It’s focusing on where we want to be and what we want to achieve, and facing obstacles and challenges head-on. We’re going to have a few things come up along the way.
“We’ll deal with them as positively as we can, and we’ll continue to strive to reach our ultimate goals and stay focused on the mission.”
