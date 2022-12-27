CHISHOLM—Last season, the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team came into the Chisholm Holiday Tournament with no wins, then the Spartans lost a one-point game to Duluth Denfeld in game No. 1
What a difference a year makes.
Nashwauk-Keewatin entered the Chisholm Holiday Tournament with two wins this season, and this time, the Spartans came away with a 60-59 victory over the Hunters on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday to pick up their third win of the season.
For Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kelly Johnson, the results have turned 180-degrees.
“This feels great,” Johnson said. “The girls are more excited. They’re always in the gym. It’s nice to see it paying off for them.”
The Spartans looked like that veteran team in the first 18 minutes of play.
Led by 19 points from Claire Clusiau, Nashwauk-Keewatin took a 33-22 lead.
Everything was going in the Spartans’ favor.
“They were taking good shots, and they were running through plays,” Johnson said. “They weren’t running halfway through and stopping. They were doing what they were taught.”
Johnson knew that Denfeld would make a run at her squad, and the Hunters didn’t let her down.
Led by Selah Reinertson, Denfeld cut that 11-point deficit to one, 43-42, with 7:01 to play in the game.
Nashwauk-Keewatin weathered that run and took a 47-42 lead with 6:05 to play.
“They handled that run well,” Johnson said. “Last year, they got down on themselves, and they would start fouling. This year, they played like professionals.”
Only the Hunters weren’t done, as Reinertsen and Kyra Robinson gave Denfeld a one-point lead 56-55 with 1:35 to play.
How were the Spartans going to handle that?
“I liked that they stayed calm,” Johnson said. “They didn’t get flustered. They were used to playing from behind, so it’s not anything new for them.”
Jace Rebrovich hit two free throws and Clusiau had a basket to give Nashwauk-Keewatin a 59-56 lead, but Amaria Williams hit a deuce to make it 59-58.
Reinertsen hit a free throw to tie it 59-59 with 14 seconds to play.
Nashwauk-Keewatin didn’t handle the last five minutes of the game well.
“I wanted them to stall,” Johnson said. “I would have handled it differently, but they were excited and gung ho. They wanted to score, but that’s fine. I like to see the drives to the hoop.
“I’m glad it ended up in our favor.”
After a timeout, it ended up in the Spartans’ favor because Katrinna Evans was fouled going to the basket.
She made one free throw to give the Spartans a 60-59 with 8.8 seconds to plathey.
“I felt great for her,” Johnson said. “She shoots free throws like none other. If I tell her there’s laps on the line, she usually puts them in.”
That left Denfeld one last chance to win the game, but all the Hunters could muster was a long shot by Robinson that fell short, giving Nashwauk-Keewatin the win.
“Instead of fouling, they stepped back, looked at the time, saw there was a second left and they kept their hands off,” Johnson said.
Clusiau finished with 28 points. Katelyn Kinkel had 11 and Evans nine.
Reinertsen had 34 points. Robinson finished with 10.
NK 33 27—60
DD 22 37—59
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Katelyn Kinkel 11, Jaci Rebrovich 6, Claire Clusiau 28; Alainna Evans 2, Katrinna Evans 9.
Duluth Denfeld: Amaria Williams 4, Kyra Robinson 10, Kayleigh Anderson 2, Ellie Davis 5, Alyssa Grammer 4; Selah Reinertsen 34.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin 18; Duluth Denfeld 20; Fouled Out: Alyssa Grammer; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin 15-29; Duluth Denfeld 22-29; 3-pointers: Kinkel 3, Reinertsen.
