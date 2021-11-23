HIBBING — Jerome Spann, 33, of Hibbing, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for the murder of 34 year-old Jeryel McBeth, in Hibbing on Christmas Day 2018.
Sixth District Judge Rachel C. Sullivan handed down the sentence in court Tuesday.
The full story will be in Wednesday's Mesabi Tribune.
shooting one man, Jeryel McBeth, 34, and wounding another, Jamien Stuckey, in Hibbing on Christmas Day 2018.
