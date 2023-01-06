shelly skalsky

Shelly Skalsky rolled a 300 game during her Friday Strikes’ League play just before Christmas. It was the first perfect game of her career.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—Shelly Skalsky never thinks about bowling a 300 game, but she admits it’s in the back of her mind.

Now, it’s a reality.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments