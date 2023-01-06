HIBBING—Shelly Skalsky never thinks about bowling a 300 game, but she admits it’s in the back of her mind.
Now, it’s a reality.
Skalsky, while competing in the Friday Strikers League, rolled herself to perfection with the first 300 game of her career at the Hibbing Bowling Center just before Christmas.
Skalsky never expected it on that night.
“It is always on your mind, trying to get one, but the more you try, the more you don’t succeed,” Skalsky said. “If you don’t worry about it, just throw your ball and don’t go for it, stuff like that happens.
“That’s what happened to me that night. It was nice.”
Skalsky’s career high before that was a 290. She had 11-straight strikes, then missed on her last roll.
When her 300 night started, Skalsky never imagined what was in store for her, especially after her first game.
It was a game she wanted to erase from her memory bank.
“The first game was a 126, so I didn’t bowl worth a darn,” Skalsky said with a laugh.
Game two was another story as Skalsky started with seven-straight strikes.
She took it all in stride.
“I quit paying attention to the score,” she said. “I decided to bowl calm and cool to the last ball. When I threw that last ball, I looked like, ‘Please.’ It got it and it was like, ‘Yes.’ How I did it, I have no idea.
“It all fell into place. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was good.”
While her game was in progress, Skalsky said the rest of the bowlers in the league didn’t congregate around her lane to watch it happen.
“Nobody knew what was going on until I threw the last ball,” Skalsky said. “That’s when they realized it. That was the best part of it all was they continued to bowl. Otherwise, I would have been nervous had they all stopped and watched mem bowl.
“That was nice for everybody to bowl.”
Skalsky did have reservations when she threw her last ball.
She knew what was on the line.
“I knew I had to get a strike to get that 300,” Skalsky said. “I was worried about that last one. I thought I pulled it a little to the left but went right into the pocket. It was nice. It felt good, but it’s a feeling you can’t explain until you get your first 300.
“It’s emotional and exciting. In that third game, I ended up rolling a 200-something, so I ended up with a 600-something series. It was nice.”
The game has been sanctioned, so it is now official.
“I will receive a plaque, and the ring is something they don’t pay for, so I’ll pay for it,” Skalsky said. “The last two games were good, aside from that first one. I can’t complain.”
