CHISHOLM—Ava Silvestrini uses sports to stay more focused in the classroom.
The Chisholm High School senior, who plays volleyball in the fall, will use that same motivation as she moves on with her schooling.
CHISHOLM—Ava Silvestrini uses sports to stay more focused in the classroom.
The Chisholm High School senior, who plays volleyball in the fall, will use that same motivation as she moves on with her schooling.
Silvestrini signed her National Letter of Intent on March 3, to play volleyball for four years at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wis., when school starts in the fall.
For Silvestrini, it’s a dream come true.
“That was one of my biggest goals,” Silvestrini said. “Volleyball is something I loved to do. That’s what pushes me to work harder in school. It’s a sport I love, so it keeps me more
“I made the decision because I always wanted to continue my volleyball career. I wanted to continue to push myself, to stay active and do academics at the same time while I’m at school.”
Once Silvestrini visited the campus, she fell in love with the school.
“The school was nice-sized, and the classes are smaller, so there’s more one-on-one interaction,” Silvestrini said. “The campus impressed me with the layout. It was so organized with where their stuff is. I also like how helpful everyone around there was. Everyone was so happy while I was there.”
Once she met the team, Silvestrini knew this was the place she wanted to be.
“I had a connection with them right away,” she said. “I liked the way they worked together, the way they didn’t stop pushing themselves and their volleyball careers. I stayed in the dorms that night and hung out with them.
“It felt like I had been there forever.”
More importantly, Marian University had the programs Silvestrini wanted to pursue.
“I had to find a campus that had elementary education and nursing,” Silvestrini said. “I’m leaning more toward nursing, so I picked that as my major. If I wanted to jump to another major, I didn’t want to jump to another college.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.