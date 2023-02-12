DENVER, Colo.—Is John Shuster getting better with age?
The Chisholm High School graduate and his team of John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Chris Plys and Colin Hufman got back to business at the US Men’s National Curling event held in Denver, and Shuster added to his curling résumé.
Shuster won his eighth men’s national title, his fifth as a skip, by defeating Danny Casper 8-3 Saturday to advance to the World Championships, which will be held April 1-9, in Ottawa.
Shuster, who has won titles in 2015, 17, 19, 20 and now 23, couldn’t do it without a veteran team in front of him.
“We’ve been together since 2015,” Shuster said. “Since Matt and John have been on board with me, we’ve done well. We’ve played in six together and won five, but they’re not quite as old as I am.
“We’re all every bit as good as that first year we played together. The experience factor is a plus. There’s no pressure to win unlike playing for that first one. We’re pressure free. If we didn’t win, it wouldn’t change our lives.”
This one didn’t come easy.
Shuster lost his first match to Jason Smith, who had former Minnesota Viking defensive end Jared Allen on the team.
They had beaten Smith’s team twice before, the Smith turned the tables on Shuster in the first round-robin match of the event.
“It’s always fun playing against him,” Shuster said. “He was the best man at my wedding, and my kids call him ‘Uncle Schmitty,” but playing against everyone around the country, we’re all friends in the truest sense of the word.”
Shuster rebounded in his second match, then he upped his record to 3-1, then he lost to the Casper Rink to go 3-2.
“I didn’t play well, probably my worst game in Nationals,” Shuster said. “I couldn’t get any results out of my shots. It’s one of those games that tests your mettle.”
At their AirBnB that night, the team sat down and talked things out.
“We were sitting at 3-2, with three teams with loss above us,” Shuster said. “You have those thoughts where it could come to an end, but we had to talk our way through adversity.
“We basically said, ‘Let’s go out there and have some fun. We’ve had a great season, winning at a 75-percent clip all year.”
To get back on track, Shuster started thinking about a Michael Jordan quote from a few years back.
“If he has an off game, somebody asked him why he keeps shooting the ball,” Shuster said. “He said something like, ‘If I miss a number in row, I’ll make a number in a row.’ I liked the way I was throwing the rock, but I wasn’t getting the results.
“I finally got some confidence, and I started making a bunch of shots. I shot 90-percent over the next four games.”
That’s when the Shuster Rink took off, winning four-straight games to get the National title.
“I got comfortable with the ice, then we came out with that magic that has to led to our success,” Shuster said.
One of those wins came against the Corey Dropkin Rink.
“They were ranked eighth in the world, and we were ranked 19th,” Shuster said. “They had played more than us this year, and they were the favorites coming into the week.”
That winner would get the chance to play in the 1-2 semifinal, instead of the 3-4.
“That’s the harder road,” Shuster said about the 3-4 semifinal.
In the 1-2 semifinal, Shuster beat Casper, who then went down and played Dropkin, who beat Scott Dunham.
Casper upended Dropkin, to get a rematch against Shuster in the finals.
During that match, Shuster took a 3-0 lead, then extended it to 5-1.
Casper scored two in the seventh end to make it 5-3, but Shuster scored three in the eighth to secure the title.
“When we got up 5-1, you start feeling more comfortable, but you can’t let your guard down,” Shuster said. “We kept making shots. It was a comfortable place, which is interesting.
“We were the only game on the ice, so it felt like my every-day practice. There wasn’t a lot of action. I was extremely comfortable. With all of the things we’ve been through, that helps.”
Shuster knows he couldn’t do this by himself. He gives a lot of credit to Plys, Hamilton and Landsteiner, along with Hufman.
“They each had games where they weren’t at their best, but overall, I have a great curling team,” Shuster said. “They’re not just shooters. They’re incredible at every aspect of the game.”
As for the Worlds, that’s Shuster’s only focus right now, but he does have a title to defend at the Last Chance International Bonspiel, which is a week after the Worlds conclude.
“This is the first year the Worlds and Last Chance don’t overlap,” Shuster said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.