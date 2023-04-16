HIBBING—In competitive curling, Rich Rouhonen has been on the receiving end some good John Shuster shots.
Rouhonen has lost three times to Shuster in the National Playdowns in the past, but he finally was on the right side of the ledger this time.
Shuster made a draw to the button while staring at two shots rocks in the four-foot circle in the eighth end to win his second-straight Last Chance International Bonspiel 3-1 over Danny Casper Sunday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Shuster is the only the fifth team to win back-to-back titles, and he joined five other teams as a three-time winner of the event.
For Rouhonen, it was his first Last Chance victory.
“It (that last shot) was a tough one, but it’s one he’s made against me I don’t know how many times over the years,” Rouhonen said with a laugh. “I was about to give him a hard time had he missed it when I was on his team.
“John and I have played around 12 games together over the years, and we haven’t lost. We’re doing well. If you can’t beat him, join him. This is the biggest event in Minnesota. I love it. I’ve been in the finals twice, and lost a ton of times in the semifinals. It was nice to finally get that monkey off my back. It was a good game. It came down to the last shot, and he had to make a beauty.”
It didn’t look like it was going to be a high-scoring affair right from the outset.
Shuster had the hammer to start the game, and he blanked the first three ends.
“It was strange, but that was the least that ice had curled all week,” Shuster said. “When no one could bury rocks around guards, that doesn’t allow for the kind of game we play. These guys were more likely to keep it a little more open anyways.
“Everybody was controlling shooters in the house, so when that happens all it takes is if nobody makes a perfect roll, you get blank ends. That’s how it is.”
According to Casper, he couldn’t remember the last time he had been involved in three-straight blanked ends.
“That was funny,” Casper said. “That happens a lot in finals to make sure you’re getting settled on the ice conditions and everything. On the other hand, I don’t think either team was necessarily trying to blank either.
“There were a couple of misses here and there that happened to lead to the blanks. We were joking with the crowd, apologizing that the game was a little bit boring. The blanks were more of a result of light misses than deciding to blank.”
That was going to change as more rocks started coming into play in the fourth end.
Casper, who didn’t have last rock, had five counting in the house, but Shuster had a free draw to the four-foot to take one.
“We felt good, but knowing him, he’s made plenty of important shots in his life,” Casper said. “We were confident that he was going to make that one. At the end of the day, our goal was to force them to one point, so we were pleased.
“Even though he made a nice shot against a bunch of our rocks, we were fine with that.”
A lot of that had to do with the ice.
“We played on that sheet that a couple of days ago, it was curling 3 ½-feet,” Rouhonen said. “It was only curling two-feet. That makes it a little tougher to have an offensive game. We had won the flip for the first time ever, so we used that to our advantage to stay up.
“Even when we scored the one, we knew we were in good shape. When we got the steal, that was the game, even though it ended up coming down to a tough shot.”
That steal came in the fifth end.
Shuster had one counter in the four-foot, and Casper had no way of getting it out, or did he?
With a corner guard on the left side of the sheet, Casper shot what he called an in-off.
His shot curled to the guard, ticked off of it, then headed toward center of the house.
He actually got a piece of Shuster’s rock, but not enough to avoid the steal of one, which made it 2-0.
“We had to hit a 16th of the rock or something crazy like that,” Casper said. “We were close. We hit the rock we were trying to hit out, but it spun up a little bit and it was millimeters off.
“It was close.”
Had Casper made that shot, Shuster wouldn’t have been surprised.
“I told Rich that I almost wanted to throw a second one in the house because that’s what Danny is known for,” Shuster said. “I’ve seen highlight reels from him. Before I threw the shot I said, ‘I’m going to make him throw the Danny-Casper special. He’s probably going to make it.’
“It was made, but it curled just a tiny bit just above the hogline to touch it, but not make it.”
Rouhonen said, “That’s an eighth of a rock on a guard, having to hit one in the back four and he ticked it. With the way he hit it, he probably isn’t staying, but we wouldn’t have gotten the steal there. That was a fantastic try.
“You’re hitting an eighth of the rock, maybe less, a tenth of a rock to make that shot. He almost made it. When you’re talking about going off a rock and going 18-feet, it’s so hard to call it at that point. He might have missed it by a millimeter. It was a great try, a great attempt.”
Trailing 2-0, Casper had to get something going, and in the sixth end, he was able to score one.
The seventh end was blanked, then in the eighth, Casper set up the end just how he wanted it to go.
“We felt good in the last end,” Casper said. “If you had to pick a situation, you would rather be in his, up one with the hammer, but we only had to steal one.
“We felt like we could put a steal together. The last end was played well. We put them in a position that I think we would be perfectly content with. If you asked us, that’s where we would want to be sitting at the beginning of the end.”
One of Casper’s rocks was behind the T-line in the four-foot. The other was above the T-line, almost touching the one-foot.
Shuster let his shot go and his sweepers, Ben Richardson and Jason Kraus, took it the length of the ice.
The shot curled in, touched the rock above the T-line and settled in for shot rock and the win.
“There were a bunch of half shots in a row,” Shuster said. “At the same point, as soon as my first shot was made the way it was, we were going to have the entire out turn side of the sheet.
“He made his last one almost as good as he could have, to be honest. The nice part is I had a little bit of a margin to hit the full four-foot to get the tie.”
Only Shuster was having a little trouble with draw weight for much of the spiel.
“I didn’t have a great feel early in the week with the draw weight, but in our last two games, I had a much-better feel for it,” Shuster said.
Shuster fell back on a shot he had to make against Scotland at the World Tournament last week.
“I had to draw full four-foot to beat Scotland at the Worlds, but I fired it to the back 12,” Shuster said. “That thing that happened last week helped me concentrate better and throw it well where they swept it most of the way down the ice.
“I didn’t get it there on my own.”
That shot didn’t surprise Casper.
“It was a hard shot, and he made a nice one,” Casper said. “They swept it the whole way. It was a great team shot. We knew that he could make it. It was hard for us to put him in a much-harder position than we did.
“You have to tip your cap at that point.”
Casper, who was playing in his first Last Chance, enjoyed the experience.
“It was fun, especially here in this environment,” Casper said. “There were a lot of people watching. On the other hand, it’s not our normal, regular-season, competitive teams.
“One of my teammates was on John’s team. It was fun playing with friends and against friends, especially when everyone is a good player.”
Curling with Casper were Jason Smith, Marius Kleinas and Chris Perkovich.
