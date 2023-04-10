DULUTH—The Last Chance International Bonspiel has always been a sentimental spiel for John Shuster.
The Olympic curler, who just completed play at the 2023 Worlds in Ottawa, had won the second and fourth events at the Last Chance, but never the main event.
Shuster accomplished that last season, and he’s back to defend that title with the 2023 Last Chance International Bonspiel begins today at the Hibbing Curling Club and Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Shuster will open play at 10 p.m. Thursday. He will be curling with Rich Ruohonen, Ben Richardson and Jason Krause.
“I always look forward to coming back home and seeing the people that helped me grow into the curler I’ve become as an adult,” Shuster said from the Toronto Airport, where he had a five-hour layover after the World event ended.
“I like rekindling the relationships I’ve had with all of the curlers that come to the Last Chance. When we left last year, I was reflecting on it. It was so good for my soul to play in that spiel that means so much to me. It was something everybody on the team felt. We never play bonspiels. We’re always grinding it out in cash spiels.”
A grind definitely depicts what it’s like to win the Last Chance.
A team must win seven matches to get the job done.
“It’s always hard,” Shuster said. “It’s a fine balance of having fun, curling well and dealing with the crazy draw times, but in the same breath, we’ll be out there trying to win every game.
“Mainly, we want to enjoy curling.”
Last year, Shuster received a warm welcome from everybody at the event.
“I wasn’t sure how I was going to be seen, but everybody we saw… there was standing-room only on the sheets we played on,” Shuster said. “On Saturday night, in the quarterfinals against a Manitoba team, two-thirds of the memorial arena was full.
“It was special to be received that way. People wanted us to do well.”
Shuster did beat Tom Scott in the finals, and even though he won his first title, that wasn’t first and foremost in his mind.
“It was awesome playing against them,” Shuster said. “They put four good curlers together from the club, and to square off with them was cool. It was more fun hanging out with them after the match.
“We got to catch up. It’s more about the socializing and connecting with the other curlers from around the area.”
Needless to say, winning back-to-back titles would be nice.
“It’s always great to win, but I’m not going there putting pressure on myself either,” Shuster said. “I always try to win every time I step out on the ice.”
