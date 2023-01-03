Serrano Spiel is March 18-19 GGiombetti Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Updated 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Serrano Spiel is March 18-19CHISHOLM—The annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel is slated for March 18-19, at the Chisholm Curling Club, with a possible Friday draw for local teams.Boys and girls ages 20-and-under are invited to participate.The bonspiel was started in 1963 under the direction of Bill Loushine. Tom Serrano was a member of the first two championship rinks in 1963 and 1964.Serrano, who was a medic in the Army, had the tournament named after him after he was killed in Vietnam in 1966.The spiel is divided into a competitive division and beginners division for new or younger curlers.The Beginners Division is named after John Lesnak, who was a junior curling instructor, who passed away in 2006.There will be three events in each division, with a guarantee of three games.Past participants include World champions Bob Nichols of Superior, and Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott of Hibbing, and Olympic winners John Shuster of Chisholm and Tyler George of Duluth.Trophies will be awarded to each member of the winning and runner-up teams. Each curler will receive lunch and a T-shirt.The entry fee is $60 per team.Register by call 218-969-6154 by March 13. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Curler Sport Chisholm Curling Club Spiel Beginner Team Tom Serrano John Lesnak Bonspiel Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Karen Jo Marino William H. Hecomovich Jean F. Corradi Edward ‘Mike’ ‘Chubby’ Zallar Jill Maureen (Sertich/Isaacson) Morton Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.