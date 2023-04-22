HIBBING—If the Hibbing High School boys tennis team is going to make a run at the Section 7A title, this could be the year.
It won’t be easy, but Bluejacket coach Gary Conda has the talent and depth to pull off that feat.
It all starts at the top with seniors Drew Anderson, Tristen Babich and Christian Dickson.
“I need consistency out of them,” Conda said. “I expect them to improve throughout the season, like everybody else.You always need that leadership, especially with this young group.”
Anderson will play at No. 1 singles, and he has the right demeanor and game for that spot.
“I don’t know if he’s going to dominate, but he’s probably going to win two-thirds of his matches,” Conda said. “That’s what you need. That helps. We can keep our lineup balanced, and we don’t have to go strong in doubles.
“It gives us a chance at every point.”
Babich and Dickson will play the other singles spots, along with junior Cooper Hendrickson.
“We threw out four good singles players,” Conda said. “With Isaiah and Jack at first doubles, that’s not a throw-away point there either. I guess our singles is slightly ahead of our doubles right now.”
Joining Hendrickson from the junior class are Brady Fosso and Jack Gabardi.
Sophomore Rex Walli could also see some time.
In doubles, freshman Isaiah Hildenbrand will team with Gabardi.
Joining Hildenbrand from that freshmen class will be Tyler Fisher, Ben Galli, Keaton Petrick and Samuel Blevins. Joey Gabardi will also see time.
“There’s talent for us next year,” Conda said. “They’re going to have to hold down the fort. Playing at second and third doubles and fourth singles, the talent is there. It’s a matter of getting them to believe.”
Other players in the program consist of Owen Fatticci, Chris Maki, Kas Koland, Ryan Norenberg, Damian Shain, Jonathan Sandstede, Brody Frider, Ethan Johnson and Samuel Pinkoski.
What area needs the most work this season?
“Mostly our serves,” Conda said. “We have to get stronger and more consistent.”
It all has to fall into place because one team looms large in the section—Rock Ridge.
“I know it’s going to be a battle to get by Rock Ridge,” Conda said. “They still have some depth from last year. It’s going to be a challenge. I think we can get past the Hermantowns and Cloquets, but it’s not going to be easy.”
