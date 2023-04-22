cooper hendrickson

Hibbing’s Cooper Hendrickson hits a return during his second-singles match against Jordan Hoffman of Superior earlier this month at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—If the Hibbing High School boys tennis team is going to make a run at the Section 7A title, this could be the year.

It won’t be easy, but Bluejacket coach Gary Conda has the talent and depth to pull off that feat.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments