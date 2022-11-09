HIBBING—It’s time for the rubber to meet the road for Section 7A swimmers.
That’s because the Section 7A Preliminary Meet gets under way today, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Hibbing High School Pool.
A total of 11 teams will be vying for the 7A title, and the shot at getting swimmers to the State Class A Meet.
Each team gets a maximum of four swimmers in each event and one relay.
The top eight swimmers in each event will advance to the finals on Saturday, while the nine through 16 swimmers will compete in the consolation heat.
The top two swimmers and relays will advance to state, along with the top four divers. Those who swim state-qualifying times will also advance.
According to Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano, his swimmers are as ready as they can be for this event.
“We’re as prepared as any team we have in recent history,” Veneziano said. “We’ve done the work. There’s no substitute for hard work. We’ve done that. The way we’ve done things for the last few years, we’ve been doing things roughly the same way with how we train and prepare.
“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. We look good. I like where we’re at. I feel good about what we’re doing.”
Veneziano isn’t into tapering his swimmers. That’s ancient history for him.
“We fine tuning,” Veneziano said. “It doesn’t matter what stage you’re at, there’s always fine tuning to be done. We frame it differently. We don’t do a traditional taper. Within the process of fine tuning, we can dial it up or dial it down, training-wise, to suit each individual’s needs.
“It’s an ongoing process.”
All Veneziano wants his swimmers to do is perform at their best, regardless of place.
“We’ve prepared them to go faster than they have gone,” Veneziano said. “Where that puts you, what place that gets you, what time that is, that is out of our control. We don’t try to control the uncontrollable.
“We simply try to get our best performances. We have used that as our method, and that has done well. We haven’t changed.”
Grand Rapids would be the heavy favorite to win the section, but the battle for second, third and fourth place will be between Rock Ridge, the Bluejackets and Mesabi East.
“Grand Rapids has a leg up,” Veneziano said. “They’ve proven that all year. The battle for second is going to be tight and close. If we go out and perform to the best of our ability and get our personal best stuff, what the other teams do is beyond our control.
“We’re looking for our best performances. In the past, when we’ve done that, everything else takes care of itself.”
It all comes down to sticking to the process.
“We’ve prepared them, and now, we’ll let them go,” Veneziano said.
———
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay—6. Hibbing
200 freestyle—1. Geli Stenson; 13. Jordyn McCormack; 20. Naomi Ronning; 24. Ginny Sandness.
200 individual medley—7. Madison St. George; 11. Raini Gibson; 17. Ella Kalisch; 25. Riley St. George.
50 freestyle—4. Macie Emerson; 8. Emery Maki; 20. Alexis Walters; 26. Desiree DiIorio.
100 butterfly—3. Madison St. George; 8. Riley St. George; 9. Gibson; 28. Gianna Fatticci.
100 freestyle—5. Emerson; 8. Maki; 17. Mia Savage; 18. Walters.
500 freestyle—1. Stenson; 13. McCormack; 21. Ronnikng; 22. Sandness.
200 freestyle relay—2. Hibbing.
100 backstroke—5. Kalisch; 9. Savage; 32. Fatticci.
100 breaststroke—18. DiIorio; 36. Alayna Schlect; 38. Maggie Cary.
400 freestyle relay—2. Hibbing.
Mesabi East seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay—2. Mesabi East
200 freestyle—9. Adeline Butzke; 18. Lily Larson; 19. Kerbie Olmstead; 28. Delany Steblay.
200 individual medley—4. Mae Layman; 15. Summer Cullen-Line; 19. Ashley Fossell; 22. Cameron Mattson.
50 freestyle—1. Adriana Sheets; 6. Aubree Skelton; 10. Kyra Skelton; 13. Kiera Saumer.
100 butterfly—4. Kyra Skelton; 6. Layman.
100 freestyle—1. Sheets; 7. Aubree Skelton; 14. Olmstead; 21. Dallas Layman.
500 freestyle—9. Butzke; 18, Larson; 26. Steblay; 28. Emily Forrett.
200 freestyle relay—3. Mesabi East.
100 backstroke—4. Cullen-Line; 10 Saumer; 17. Dallas Layman; 18. Ella Larson.
100 breaststroke—10. Fossil; 24. Micah Layman; 26. Mattson; 17. McKenzie Pokorny.
400 freestyle relay—3. Mesabi East.
Northeast Range/Ely seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay—5. Northeast Range/Ely
200 freestyle—12. Morgan McClelland; 16. Via DeBeltz; 22. Emilia Swenson; 26. Esther Anderson.
200 individual medley—3. Lily Tedrick; 26. Tuuli Koivisto; 29. Alli Krekelberg,
50 freestyle—21. Kelly Thompson; 27. Alyssa Ice; 36. Carena DeBeltz; 40. Moon Vetos-Keen.
100 butterfly—11. Anna Larson; 23. Cedar Ohlhauser; 25. Krekelberg; 27. Sebrah Hart.
100 freestyle—24. Anderson; 26. Ice; 27. Swenson; 34. Maggie Dammann.
500 freestyle—15. McClelland; 27. Carena DeBeltz; 33. Madison Jonas; 35. Grace Flynn.,
200 freestyle relay—6. Northeast Range/Ely.
100 backstroke—16. Thompson; 21. Dammann; 23. Koivisto; 34. Hart.
100 breaststroke—4. Tedrick; 19. Via DeBeltz; 29, Ohlhauser; 34. Jordan Borchert.
400 freestyle relay—10. Northeast Range/Ely.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay—8. Chisholm
200 freestyle—29. Greta Nelson; 31. Josie Baumgard; 38. Cheyenne Parr; 39. Viviana Verant.
200 individual medley—30. Aunika Kempa.
50 freestyle—2. Tresa Baumgard; 33. Gianna Caudullo; 35. Elizabeth Haupt; 38. Lily Hanson.
100 butterfly—17. Magie Nelson.
100 freestyle—4. Tresa Baumgard; 25. Zoe Halberg; 31. Greta Nelson; 35. Josie Baumgard.
500 freestyle—24. Hannah Halberg; 34. Verant.
200 freestyle relay—10. Chisholm.
100 backstroke—35. Kempa; 38. Parr.
100 breaststroke—23. Emma Sundquist; 31. Haupt; 32. Wren McLaughlin.
400 freestyle relay—9. Chisholm.
