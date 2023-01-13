HIBBING—Who has the most team depth?
That question will be answered today when the Section 6A True Team Meets get under way at the Hibbing High School Pool, with diving starting at 10 a.m., followed by swimming at 1 p.m.
Seven teams, Rock Ridge, Mesabi East, Hibbing, Proctor/Esko, Chisholm, International Falls and Grand Rapids will be dueling it out to see who will advance to the State Class A True Team Meet, which will be next weekend at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center in Minneapolis.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano is hoping his team will come out victorious, but after falling to Rock Ridge on Tuesday, all the Hibbing mentor is concerned about is sticking to the process.
“We’re sticking to our game plan of doing the work we would do whether we swam well or we didn’t swim well,” Veneziano said. “We’re not going to get into changing practice depending on how we performed Tuesday.
“If you swim well, we’re still going to do the work. If you don’t swim well, we’re still going to do the work. It’s a simple scheme.”
The one area Hibbing needed to improve upon it was pushing off the wall after turns.
“We’re not getting off the walls very fast,” Veneziano said. “We’re swimming as fast as everybody else, but once we turn, we don’t get going in the other direction fast. That’s been an issue, but we’ve come up with ways to correct that.”
The process has been running smoothly.
“As long as the coaching staff doesn’t over react to the outcome of a meet, the kids don’t over react to it,” Veneziano said. “They like to know that it’s going to be business as usual, regardless of the outcome of a meet.
“We have stuff to do. We have to accomplish certain things. You’re going to have certain successes and failures within that. It’s the end of the year that we’re shooting for. These are stepping stones along that path. I’m not going to dwell on it, and they don’t either.”
So who’s going to come out with the win?
“It’s hard to tell right now,” Veneziano said. “It’s simply this, you change the format, you change the outcome with our region. We almost beat Grand Rapids in a dual meet earlier in the season.
“We got beat by Rock Ridge Tuesday. Mesabi East is right there with the three of us. It’s a highly-competitive region as far as that goes, but again, if you change the format, you change the outcome. I have no idea as to what’s going to happen.”
The Thunderhawks might have the deepest team in the section, but the Wolverines, Giants and Bluejackets can’t be counted out.
“I would give the leg up to Grand Rapids based on its depth,” Veneziano said. “They now have four guys who will score, and they’re going to score high. I don’t know if they will win a whole lot of the events, but you don’t need to win a whole lot of the events.
“It’s anybody’s guess at this point. That works well with our philosophy—we don’t know what the outcome is so let’s go swim and let the outcome take care of itself.”
What kind of depth does Hibbing have?
At the Up North Invite in Grand Rapids, none of the local teams finished in the top five, but that was with a handful of Twin Cities schools.
Take out those schools, and this meet is going to be interesting.
“A lot of our depth, and it didn’t matter whose team didn’t score because the top 16 was occupied by a lot of Metro-area swimmers. It didn’t factor in depth-wise. Now, you change the format, and all of the teams will have guys swimming firmly in the top 16.
“It depends on who shows up, but when you get down to our region, which is our main concern, it changes the complexion of everything. The guys who didn’t compete and score high, are all of a sudden, in a scoring position.”
How all of the teams’ younger swimmers handle the bright lights of the True Team Meet will go a long way in determining a winner.
“You have young kids filling in spots that they normally wouldn’t be in in a True-Team format,” Veneziano said. “That’s always a wild-card situation. It’s a big meet, and you have some rookies in there.
“Who knows? I think it’s going to be a fun competition. It’ll be interesting to find out what the outcome is.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.