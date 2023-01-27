Hibbing
Monday: Cheeseburger on a ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Hibbing
Monday: Cheeseburger on a ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers
Thursday: Roasted chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, cheese and macaroni, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Chisholm
Monday: School is not in session
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on a ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers
Thursday: Roasted chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, cheese and macaroni, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices
Nashwauk-Keewatin
Monday: Cheeseburger on a ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Tuesday: Mexican taco w/fixings, zesty salsa, refried beans, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Baked Italian hero sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers
Thursday: Roasted chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, low fat milk choices
Friday: Chicken nuggets, cheese and macaroni, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.