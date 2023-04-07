School lunches April 10-14 Apr 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HibbingMonday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie barThursday: Roasted chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choicesChisholmMonday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie barThursday: Roasted chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choicesNashwauk-KeewatinMonday: School is not in sessionTuesday: Hamburger on ww bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesWednesday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, mini Rice Krispie barThursday: Roasted chicken gravy over mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole grain dinner roll, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunchy fresh vegetables, cinnamon applesauce, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy Restaurant Industry Agriculture Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now John 'Jack' Herbert Burgess Jennifer A. Barfknecht Neighbor's BBQ moves to new neighborhood Carol Jeane (Kirkman) Burgess Joseph M. Erjavec Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 30 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
