Hibbing Schools lunch menu

Feb. 28-March 4

Monday: Popcorn chicken w/ sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choices

Tuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacks

Wednesday: Meatless Italian cheese bread dunkers, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices

Friday: Cheese pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices

___

Chisholm Schools lunch menu

Feb. 28-March 4

___

Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menu

Feb. 28-March 4

