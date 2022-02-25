School Lunch Menus Feb. 28 - March 4 Feb 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hibbing Schools lunch menuFeb. 28-March 4Monday: Popcorn chicken w/ sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, fruit snacksWednesday: Meatless Italian cheese bread dunkers, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Cheese pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices___Chisholm Schools lunch menuFeb. 28-March 4Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookieWednesday: Meatless Italian cheese bread dunkers, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Cheese pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices___Nashwauk-Keewatin School lunch menuFeb. 28-March 4Monday: Popcorn chicken w/sweet and sour sauce, steamed brown rice and broccoli, crunchy baby carrots, chilled applesauce, lowfat milk choicesTuesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookieWednesday: Meatless Italian cheese bread dunkers, creamy coleslaw, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesThursday: Sloppy joe on a whole wheat bun, Mediterranean chickpea salad, pickle slices, steamed carrot coins, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choicesFriday: Cheese pizza, sweet kale chopped salad, steamed peas and carrots, Mandarin oranges, lowfat milk choices Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carrot Chicken Food Gastronomy Salad Milk Broccoli Black Bean Brown Rice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now James M. Perpich Kurt David Mayer Casey Ryan Moehlenbrock James ‘Jim’ ‘Brush’ William Bradach James ‘Jim’ Bradach Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
