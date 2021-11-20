Bruce died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home.
He was born on June 6, 1948 to George and Eloise (Bennett) Hallada. He grew up and attended school at Aurora, graduating from the class of 1966. Bruce furthered his education at UMD where he earned a degree in Industrial Arts. During college he worked at Diamond Tool in Duluth. He was united in marriage to Diane Sundstrom on November 6, 1972. Bruce was one of the last Minnesota residents to be drafted in the US Army during Vietman. He and Diane moved to Fort Hood, TX where he was stationed. After his honorable discharge, Bruce went to work mines including Hibbing Taconite, Syracuse Mining and finally Erie, retiring from LTV Steel in 2000. Bruce and Diane lived in Aurora for many and following retirement, the couple built their dream home and farm on Lost Lake Road in Lakeland. Bruce enjoyed gardening, raising cattle, watching wildlife, and traveled all over the world. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Aurora American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years: Diane; brother, Dennis Hallada of Lansing, MI, sister, Pam (John) Jones of Buhl; two nephews: Brett and Scott Jones; niece, Nicole Ollila; and three great-nephew and nieces: Jonathan, Isabelle, and Adeline.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass for Ronald “Bruce” Hallada, 73, of Lakeland, formerly of Aurora will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Our Lady of Hope – Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.