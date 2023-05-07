HIBBING—After not having a full home meet in three years, the Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams opened up their new venue Friday at the 67th annual Doc Savage Track and Field Meet.
When everything was said and done, Rock Ridge and Two Harbors had the distinction of winning the first meet at the track.
The Wolverine boys amassed 206.5 points to place first, followed by Hibbing at 123, Mesabi East 85, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 74, Two Harbors 46, Chisholm 42, Carlton/Wrenshall 40, Ely 32, International Falls 27.5 and Mountain Iron-Buhl 24.
On the girls side, the Agates scored 128 points, followed by Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with 106, Hibbing 102, International Falls 98, Rock Ridge 76, Mesabi East 61, Chisholm and Mountain Iron-Buhl with 34 each, Ely 32, Carlton/Wrenshall 22 and Bigfork six.
His team may have finished second, but Bluejacket coach James Plese got a lot of compliments on the new facility.
“It was great,” Plese said. “It seemed to flow alright. We didn’t field many complaints. There’s things we can work on and fix, but to run under the lights to end the day… It looked sharp.
“Hopefully, the kids get excited about this. Hopefully, it’s a draw, not only for track, but for football. It sure looked nice under the lights.”
Rock Ridge coach Matt Anderson, who will be coaching football in Hibbing next fall, watched his team dominate from start to finish.
The Wolverines got wins from Cameron Stocke in the 400; Jared Delich in the 800; Luke Hecimovich in the 110 hurdles; Levi Flatley, Griffin Krmpotich, Nolan Cope-Robinson and Max Williams in the 4x200; Connor Matschiner, Tristan Peterson, Stocke and Max Williams in the 4x400; Flatley in the shot put; and Max Williams in the high jump; and Sawyer Williams in the long jump.
For Anderson, who competed in the Savage Meet 17 years ago, it was a special moment to capture the title.
“It’s fantastic,” Anderson said. “We know how special it is. Both myself and Ryan Malich competed in it, and to do well, we told the kids that it was an important meet for us. Hopefully, the kids take it as something special.”
As for the domination the Wolverines showed, that’s a credit to Anderson, Malich and distance coach Chris Ismil.
It also helps to have 85 athletes in the program.
These are the largest numbers we’ve had,” Anderson said. “Having that many kids, we get them to compete for spots on the team. We had run-offs on Tuesday to get our lineup set, and to get them mentally prepared.”
Sawyer Williams was one of those runners who found himself in the limelight.
“He was a bright spot,” Anderson said. “He had never run the 100, but he went out their and blew everyone one away (placing fourth). He’s a jumper, but he has speed. The kids don’t know what they can do until you give them that opportunity.
“We also had a makeshift 4x800 with sophomores and freshmen. They didn’t have the best time on the team, but they were able to get points for the team. We have a good mixture of short sprints and distance guys, which helps out in our relays.”
Like most teams, Rock Ridge hasn’t had much practice time outdoors, but that hasn’t stopped the Wolverines from performing well.
“We still got some PRs,” Anderson said. “We haven’t had a track all spring, but we utilize our hallways, the weight room and the gym. We try not to use the weather as an excuse.
“We have the mindset that when we get the opportunity to compete, we take advantage of it.”
Hibbing got wins from Logan Drews in the 200; and Austin Valento in the pole vault.
“It went well overall,” Plese said. “There’s a lot to be happy with. The kids were excited to compete, and it seemed to go fairly well. We didn’t have quite as many PRs as I would have liked, but a lot of that depends on the weather.
“Logan had a good day in his two events (the 200 and 400). Those were PR days for him. Austin didn’t have his best day, but it’s a win. It’s all about confidence building. We keep making up ground with our distance races, and our relays, we’re slowly getting better in all four of them. It’s coming together at the right time.”
Leo Stalmer of Ely placed first in the 300 hurdles.
Mesabi East’s Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola and Ethan Murray won the 4x100; and Latola won the triple jump.
The Titans’ Levi Danielson, Riley Koran, Hunter Milstead and Benjamin Plackner won the 4x800; and Mason Marx won the discus. He placed second in the shot put, which earned him the Milan Knezovich Throwers Award.
Two Harbors picked up two firsts, and Carlton/Wrenshall had one first-place finisher.
On the girls side, Hibbing had been dominating in its other meets, but both the Agates and Titans got the best of the Bluejackets.
“We did OK,” Hibbing coach Serena Sullivan said. “Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is a strong team that we didn’t see coming. They have a good program, and that’s great to see, but all in all, we have a lot of work to do.
“We did some experimenting with some kids doing some random events they hadn’t tried before. We had a few surprises and some other ones that we want to try to put in other events. We also found out that we want to keep some kids in events.”
Hibbing did pick up two first-place finishes with Emery Maki in the 800, with a new meet record; and Mileena Sullivan in the 1600;
“We ran decently, but not where we need to be,” Sullivan said “We only have a few weeks in the season, but I did throw Mileena and Reese (Aune) in the 300 hurdles, and we got some unexpectedly good times there.
“Our throwers are still getting stronger, and our 4x400 got a season PR. That’s encouraging.”
Rock Ridge girls coach Deanna Kerzie watched her team place fifth, but she’s seeing progress along the way.
“We’re young,” Kerzie said “We lost four fast seniors last year, but this year, we’ve replaced them with our distance people. We have the two Lamppas (Maija and Lexi) trying track, and they’re doing well.
“Our 4x800 was strong. I was happy with our distance runners, and Ava (Fink) has exploded over the last two weeks. It’s her first year out. Alex (Gunderson in the discus) has blossomed this year, and Mya (Rantala in the hurdles) has, too. It’s coming. It’s a slow process, but I hope they get the success they deserve.”
Mesabi East did get two first places with Adrianna Sheets, Mia Domiano, Aubree Skelton and Elli Theel winning the 4x100; and Marta Forsline the high jump.
Ely’s Natasha Fulkrod placed first in the discus.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, which finished 22 points behind Two Harbors, got first-place finishes from Kaylee Kangas in the 100 hurdles; Emmalee Oviatt in the shot put; and Claire Clusiau in the long jump.
“We were missing a couple of girls, but I’m proud of them that we still placed second,” Titan coach Beth Rebrovich said. “We beat Two Harbors one other time, so that’s been our goal this year.
“We’ve seen them in the last couple of meets, and we ended up winning by a half point in Esko.”
Oviatt set a new PR with her throw in the shot put, which is a new Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin school record. Layla Miskovich also had a PR in the triple jump, which is also a new school record.
“We’re coming together well,” Rebrovich said. “The weather is starting to cooperated, but we’ve had a couple of injuries. Hopefully, we get out of that and perform like we need to at the True Team Meet Tuesday.”
Two Harbors did get six first-place finishes, including three of the relays.
“I was impressed with the smaller schools,” Kerzie said. “Two Harbors, they have a strong team this year. That Section 7A is going to be one heck of a meet between them and Mesabi East.
“I’m impressed with the talent they have this year. That section meet is going to be fun to watch.”
International Falls’ Abbigail Hutchinson was a triple winner in the triple jump; 300 hurdles and 3200; Quianna Ford won the pole vault.
Doc Savage Meet
Boys: Team: 1. Rock Ridge 206.5; 2. Hibbing 123; 3. Mesabi East 85; 4. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 74; 5. Two Harbors 46; 6. Chisholm 42; 7. Carlton/Wrenshall 40; 8. Ely 32; 9. International Falls 27.5; 10. Mountain Iron-Buhl 24.
Individuals:
100 — 1. Tate Nelson, TH, 11.35; 2. Ethan Murray, ME, 11.75; 3. Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.79; 4. Sawyer Williams, RR, 12.05; 5. Cam Nelson, TH, 12.08; 6; Ethan Jacobson, ME, 12.10; 7. Nolan Cope-Robinson, RR, 12.19; 8. Griffin Krmpotich, RR, 12.36.
200 — 1. Logan Drews, H, 24.07; 2. Andrew Wilson, RR, 24.34; 3. Finely Ratliff, MIB, 24.42; 4. Ethan Lauzen, C, 24.69; 5. Zane Lokken, RR, 24.75; 6. Cooper Levander, ME, 24.75; 7. Leo Johnson, RR, 25.00; 8. Williams, RR, 25.12.
400 — 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 50.92; 2. Noah Markfort, ME, 52.84; 3. Drews, H, 54.24; 4. Wesley Ward, CW, 55.33; 5. Finn Eskeli, H, 55.90; 6. Tristan Peterson, RR, 56.11; 7. Charlie Thompson, C, 56.49; 8. Nelson, TH, 56.57.
800 — 1. Jared Delich, RR, 23:25.21; 2. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:07.23; 3. Carter Skelton, ME, 2:09.02; 4. Ward, CW, 2:15.25; 5. Grant Hansen, RR, 2:16.92; 6. Justin Walker, H, 2:18.74; 7. Carson Slattery, ME, 2:19.85; 8. Elijah Smith, TH, 2:20.88.
1600 — 1. Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:52.30; 2. Casey Aune, RR, 4:54.79; 3. Silas Langner, H, 4:58.48; 4. Cyrus Myers, TH, 4:59.80; 5. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 5:05.77; 6. Hansen, RR, 5:07.31; 7. Christian Massich, H, 5:08.74; 8. Jack Bottoms, H, 5:13.15.
3200 — 1. Jack Riley, CW, 10:21.00; 2. Connor Matschiner, RR, 10:34.85; 3. Jake Bradach, RR, 10:40.20; 4. Levi Danielson, GNK, 11:04.49; 5. Myers, TH, 11:09.59; 6. Adrian Rausch, RR, 11:24.77; 7. Silas Langner, H, 11:25.19; 8. Timmy Green, ME, 11:43.72.
110. Hurdles — 1. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 17.73; 2. Dallas Swart, H, 18.38; 3. Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 19.16; 4. Levi Flatley, RR, 19.30; 5. Gage Roberts, GNK, 19.36; 6. Carter Nelson, TH, 19.55; 7. Ethan Lauzen, C, 19.58; 8. Ezra McGonigle, IF, 19.59.
300 Hurdles — 1. Leo Stalmer, E, 46.51; 2. Jantzen, IF, 46.73; 3. Hecimovich, RR, 46.78; 4. Swart, H, 47.38; 5. Tommy DeChantal, TH, 47.41; 6. Brady Alaspa, RR, 47.84;7. Nelson, TH, 48.52; 8. Roberts, GNK, 48.88.
4x100 — 1. Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Ethan Murray, 46.09; 2. Rock Ridge (Jake Neari, Wilson, Cope-Robinson, Max Williams), 46.28; 3. Chisholm (Lawrence Oberg, Shane Zancauske, Braden Thronson, Lauzen), 48.15; 4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Ratliff, Ryan Jacka, Landon Kniefel, Jaffery Tanksley), 49.16; 5. Rock Ridge (Indalecio Romero, Gage Thielbar, Landyn Lindula, Carson Mast), 49.58; 6. Mesabi East (Kristopher Oman, Cooper Wippler, Kaden Baribeau, Sean Moehlenbrock), 49.81; 7. Hibbing (Jack Lunning, Mason McDonald, Joseph Marchetti, Tyler Fosso), 50.69; 8. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Brayden Austad, Jeremy Huff-Metso, Ethan Wellings, John Duffy), 50.89.
4x200 — 1. Rock Ridge (Flatley, Krompotich, Cope-Robinson, Williams), 1:36.03; 2. Mesabi East (Jacobson, Levander, Carter Steele, Noah Markfort), 1:36.09; 3. Hibbing (Elias Langner, Ben Riipinen, Trevor VonBrethorst, Hagen), 1:39.59; 4. Hibbing (McDonald, Lunning, Isaac Hendrickson, Nico Cianni), 1:46.02; 5. Ely (Milo McClelland, Wyatt Mattson, Caleb Larson, Dylan Durkin), 1:48.48; 6. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Austad, Jordan Huff-Metso, Roberts, Wellings), 1:48.76; 7. Rock Ridge (Chance Sandnas, Lindula, Logan Hejda, Jaydon Peglow), 1:50.58; 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Carson Block, Michael Goggleye, Grader Knapper, Mason Aubrey), 1:59.20.
4x400 — 1. Rock Ridge (Matschiner, Tristan Peterson, Stocke, Williams), 3:36.12; 2. Mesabi East (Markfort, Jacobson, Murray, Skelton), 3:40.85; 3. Hibbing (Walker, Elias Langner, Austin Valento, Preston Sullivan), 3:53.41; 4. Rock Ridge (Mast, Sandnas, Ryan Herberg, Krmpotich), 3:54.69; 5. Chisholm (Hayden Roche, Thronson, Oberg, Charlie Thopson), 3:56.27; 6. Ely (Stalmer, Durkin, Eli Olson, Caleb Larson), 4:01.11; 7. Carlton/Wrenshall (Andrew Olesen, Matthew Shaw, Ward, Riley), 4:02.87; 8. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Ratliff, Kniefel, Michael French, Goggleye), 4:08.26.
4x800 — 1. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Danielson, Riley Koran, Milstead, Plackner), 8:58.10; 2. Mesabi East (Leete, Slattery, Connor Feldt, Ben Gornik), 9:12.40; 3. Hibbing (Brady Janezich, Walker, Massich, Jake Walli), 9:16.50; 4. Hibbing (Ethan Aune, Oliver Stevens, Nick Ruzich, Taite Murden), 9:41.60; 5. Carlton/Wrenshall (Gavin Gibson, David Tuttle, Karl Tuttle, Andrew Erickson), 10:16.10; 6. Chisholm (Ben Thompson, Charlie Pearson, Michael Chambers, Daeren Konstad), 10:16.30; 7. Ely (Brooks Brenny, Oliver Hohenstein, Brian Cook, Eli Hammond), 10:32.60; 8. Rock Ridge (Cazmiro Carlson, Lindula, Peglow, Hejda), 10:48.30.
Shot Put — 1. Flatley, RR, 48-00; 2. Mason Marx, GNK, 47-6.5; 3. Aiden Shepherd, H, 46-11; 4. Jonah Aluni, RR, 45-2; 5. Noah Mitchell, RR, 44-0; 6. Alex Schneider, MIB, 41-5; 7. Braden Skifstad, IF, 40-8.5; 8. Alexander Henderson, H, 39-6.
Discus — 1. Marx, GNK, 140-7; 2. Aluni, RR, 132-5; 3. Shepherd, H, 117-6; 4. Schneider, MIB, 117-0; 5. Vincent Marchetti, H, 115-3; 6. Mitchell, RR, 114-9; 7. Renat Godovan, IF, 113-7; 8. Tom Lampela, TH, 109-9.
High Jump — 1. Williams, RR, 6-4; 2. Thronson, C, 5-8; 3. Duffy, GNK, 5-6; 4. VonBrethorst, H, 5-4; 5. Dylan Durkin, E, 5-4; 6. (tie) Herberg, RR, Jantzen, IF, 5-2; 8. Pearson, C, 5-2.
Pole Vault — 1. Valento, H, 10-6; 2. Sullivan, H, 10-0; 3. Fosso, H, 9-6; 4. Milstead, GNK, 9-0; 5. Lachlan Reiners, IF, 9-0; 6. Kai Strom, H, 8-0; 7. Kadin Waterhouse, GNK, 7-6; 8. Maxwell Gangl, GNK, 7-6.
Long Jump — 1. Williams, RR, 18-8.75; 2. Latola, ME, 18-8.50; 3. Ward, CW, 18-7.75; 4. Krmpotich, RR, 18-3; 5. Olesen, CW, 17-5.75; 6. Hagen, H, 17-4.75; 7. Mitchell, RR, 17-4.50; 8. Nelson, TH, 17-3.25.
Triple Jump — 1. Latola, ME, 38-9.50; 2. Charlie Thompson, C, 38-5; 3. Flatley, RR, 37-11; 4. Williams, RR, 37-10.50; 5. Olson, E, 37-8; 6. VonBrethorst, H, 37-4.25; 7. Baribeau, ME, 35-8; 8. Austad, GNK, 35-6.
Girls: Team: 1. Two Harbors 128; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 106; 3. Hibbing 102; 4. International Falls 98; 5. Rock Ridge 76; 6.Mesabi East 61; 7. (tie) Chisholm, Mountain Iron-Buhl 34; 9. Ely 32; 10. Carlton/Wrenshall 22; 11. Bigfork 6.
Individuals:
100 — 1. Delaney Nelson, TH, 13.29; 2. Trinity Giddings, TH, 13.41; 3. Elli Theel, ME, 13.68; 4. Hailey Johnson, C, 13.70; 5. Zoe Plonbom, C, 13.79; 6. Mary Versteeg, IF, 13.85; 7. Hattie Eskeli, H, 14.16; 8. Allison Fink, RR, 14.17.
200—1. Nelson, TH, 27.13; 2. Jenna Marxhausen, TH, 27.44; 3. Johnson, C, 27.71; 4. Brynn Babich, H, 28.27; 5. Versteeg, IF, 28.83; 6. Abigail Theien, H, 29.23; 7. Fink, RR, 29.27; 8. Layla Miskovich, GNK, 29.63.
400 — 1. Grace Swanson, TH, 1:00.76; 2. Gianna Figueroa, H, 1:05.40; 3. Olivia Pascuzzi, C, 1:06.81; 4. Grace Latourell, E, 1:08.21; 5. Alizah Langner, H, 1:08.41; 6. Chloe Green, ME, 1:08.73; 7. Lydia Shultz, E, 1:08.76; 8. Ella Peterson, TH, 1:10.10.
800 — 1. Emery Maki, H, .2:21.81; 2. Geli Stenson, H, 2:32.04; 3. Pascuzzi, C, 2:34.34; 4. Liz Nelson, MIB, 2:35.82; 5. Kate Nelson, MIB, 2:36.57; 6. Taylor Covier, GNK, 2:42.10; 7. Olivia Theien, H, 2:43.48; 8. Jorie Anderson, H, 2:45.18.
1600 — 1. Mileena Sulivan, H, 5:37.57; 2. Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:38.90; 3. Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:49.87; 4. Katelyn Torrel, RR, 5:53.00; 5. Williams, GNK, 5:56.29; 6 . Avery Kukowski, H, 5:59.80; 7. Jocelyn Carr, TH, 6:05.03; 8. Hannah Farnsworth, H, 6:10.30.
3200—1. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 12:07.72; 2. Lola Champlin, GNK, 12:08.65; 3. Maija Lamppa, RR, 12:09.41; 4. Nora Stark, RR, 12:10.47; 5. Sullivan, H, 12:15.56; 6. Brielle Simula, CW, 12:16.79; 7. Lexi Lamppa, RR, 12:33.22; 8. Molly Brophy, E, 12:38.12.
100 Hurdles — 1. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 18.03; 2. Maija Rantala, RR, 18.46; 3. Amaya Grinde, TH, 18.71; 4. Alissa Yanez, GNK, 19.43; 5. Abigail Sather, RR, 19.46; 6. Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 19.63; 7. Madison Brown, GNK, 19.64; 8 Summer Hesseldahl, IF, 19.80.
300 Hurdles — 1. Hutchinson, IF, 48.58; 2. Olivia Forsline, ME, 51.81; 3. Kangas, GNK, 52.14; 4. Grinde, TH, 53.57; 5. Sulivan, H, 55.17; 6. Sather, RR, 56.84; 7. Rantala, RR, 57.23; 8. Brown, GNK, 57.28.
4x100—1. Mesabi East (Adriana Sheets, Mia Domiano, Aubree Skelton, Theel), 53.59; 2. Rock Ridge (Kayden Maturi, Allison Fink, Siri Stocke, Ashley Dahl), 56.64; 3. Chisholm (Mya Stainiger-David, Josie Baumgard, Plombon, Jezirae Flack), 57.08; 4. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Frankie Cuellar, Claire Clusiau, Miskovich, Grace Brohman-Ashby), 57.36; 5. International Falls (Dianne Lavoy, Summer Hesseldahl, Lauren Basaraba, Jillian Bilben), 57.68; 6. Two Harbors (Gwen Fagerland, Chloe Johnson, Ruby Shea, Natalie Tokvam), 57.81; 7. Mesabi East (Kerbie Olmstead, Maija Hill, Michaela Levander, Emily Beyer), 58.90; 8. Bigfork (Memphys Tendrup, Josephine Kinn, Tinley Ernhart, Shea Hennessy), 59.27.
4x200 — 1. Two Harbors (Nelson, Karly Holm, Marxhausen, Giddings), 1:48.85; 2. Hibbing (Abigail Theien, Andrea Petroske, Babich, Eskeli), 1:55.61; 3. Measbi East (Domiano, Sheets, Theel, Skelton), 1:56.77; 4. International Falls (Lavoy, Versteeg, Herberg, Bilben), 2:01.13; 5. Ely (Anna Larson, Audrey Thomas, Madeline Perry, Latourell), 2:02.59; 6. Carlton/Wrenshall (Payton Heittola, Molly Sheda, Mira Kilby, Nadia Tessier), 2:03.75; 7. Rock Ridge (Rantala, Grace Langowski, Emily Pontinen, Caylee Westby), 2:03.95; 8. Chisholm (Sloen Worlie, Destiny Schmitz, Flack, Plombon), 2:04.00.
4x400 — 1. Two Harbors (Marxhausen, Lamar Gordon, Swanson, Giddings), 4:10.70; 2. Hibbing (Tara Hertlling, Babich, Anderson, Figueroa), 4:21.97; 3. Mesabi East (Forsline, Chloe Green, Sheets, Skelton), 4:31.52; 4. Mountain Iron-Buhl (Anna Neyens, Sarah Moe, Kate Nelson, Liz Nelson), 4;36.40; 5. International Falls (Sullivan, Quianna Ford, Herberg, Hutchinson), 4:40.49; 6. Ely (Lilian Tedrick, Ausrey Thomas, Perry, Latourell), 4:43.91; 7. Rock Ridge (Stark, Avah Kraushaar, Brynley Heisel, Addison Youngren), 4:44.08; 8. Carlton/Wrenshall (Cid, Riley, Brielle Simula, Ruth Sanstrom, 4:52.14.
4x800 — 1. Two Harbors (Jocelyn Carr, Karly Holm, Gordon, Swanson), 10:08.25; 2. Rock Ridge (Stark, Torrel, Lexi Lamppa, Maija Lamppa), 10:15.95; 3. Hibbing (Reese Aune, Kukowski, Farnsworth, Stenson), 10:48.62; 4. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Williams, Kaitlin Olson, Covier, Champlin), 10:51.49; 5. Mesabi East (Olivia Forsline, Marta Forsline, Bella Thomas, Chloe Green), 11;15.76; 6. Ely (Phoebe Helms, Anna Dunn, Mattie Lindsay, Brophy), 11:20.67; 7. International Falls (Lola Wade, Kendra Kalstad, Sullivan, Ford), 11:41.51; 8. Carlton/Wrenshall (Teagen Tessier, Amy Schwoch, Riley, Lila Dalen), 12:28.24.
Shot Put — 1. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 39-3; 2. Bilben, IF, 31-11.50; 3. Abigail Sulivan, H, 31-5; 4. Julia Peterson, CW, 29-8.50; 5. Rebekah Storlie, B, 28-11; 6. Natasha Fulkrod, E, 28-8; 7. Isabelle Walto, H, 28-4.50; 8. Mia Schuchard, RR, 27-1.50.
Discus — 1. Fulkrod, E, 107-5; 2. Peterson, CW, 96-4; 3. Oviatt, GNK, 94-0; 4. Alex Gunderson, RR, 92-5; 5. Sydney Goss, GNK, 88-7 6. Graci Bissonnette, IF, 87-9; 7. Cuellar, GNK, 85-11; 8. Walto, H, 78-8.
High Jump — 1. Marta Forsline, ME, 5-1; 2. Giddings, TH, 4-10; 3. Grinde, TH, 4-8; 4. Brunner, GNK, 4-6; 5. Sather, RR, 4-6; 6. (tie) Keira Hesseldahl, IF, Ellie Bjorge, RR, Sullivan, H, 4-4.
Pole Vault — 1. Ford, IF, 80-6; 2. LaVoy, IF, 7-6; 3. Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 7-6; 4. Yanez, GNK, 6-6; 5. Shayne Houle, GNK, 6-0; 6. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 6-0.
Long Jump — 1. Clusiau, GNK, 14-11; 2. Domiano, ME, 14-7.75; 3. Neyens, MIB, 14-3.50; 4. Nelson, TH, 14-3.25; 5. Brooklyn Nelson, TH, 14-3; 6. Summer Hesseldahl, IF, 13-10; 7. Sophie Roark, RR, 13-8.25; 8. Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 13-7.50.
Triple Jump — 1. Hutchinson, IF, 31-11; 2. Holm, TH, 32-7; 3. Miskovich, GNK, 31-10; 4. Hertling, H, 31-8; 5. Nelson, TH, 30-7.50; 6. Wilcox, RR, 29-10; 7. Bilben, IF, 29-7; 8. Nugent, GNK, 29-4.
