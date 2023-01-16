BIWABIK—It was a busy holiday weekend on the northeast Minnesota high school alpine skiing circuit.
It began Saturday with 20 schools from throughout the state converging on Giants Ridge for the annual MLK Invitational.
Two races were held with co-host team Hibbing joining the action for the “Sunrise” race and Rock Ridge competing in the “Sunset” event.
Hastings swept the boys races and Eagan won both the girls competitions.
In the morning race, the Hibbing boys put together a very strong seventh-place team finish in the highly-competitive field.
The Bluejackets were led by senior Carter Bungarden who missed the top 10 by less than a second, landing in 11th place out of 125 skiers.
“Carter had a great finish for the second race in a row,” said Bluejacket head coach Brice Walli. “He’s comfortably fast and just keeps getting better.”
Junior Sam Gabardi put together two strong runs finishing 31st, and freshman Jake Walli scored his first varsity points in a solid 42nd place. Rounding out the Bluejacket scoring was senior Andrew Lees in 53rd.
“It’s great to see how we compare in this field,” Walli said. “Some of the top teams in our section are at this race. We get to see where we fall and what we need to keep working on.”
Hibbing’s first seed, senior Adam Vinopal had a solid first run and was looking to perhaps land in the top 10 with his second when he got off his line and slid out of the course, getting tangled in the B net and was unable to finish the run.
Hibbing’s top seed on the girls’ side, junior Hilda Knuckey, had her best race of the season finishing 12th.
“Hilda came to race,” Walli said. She really wanted it, and it’s great to see she’s got her groove back.”
Sophomore Sylvie Wetzel laid down two good runs for 42nd place with freshman Tayla Damyanovich, 70th and senior Chloe Price, 77th rounding out Hibbing’s scoring.
The Bluejacket girls finished in 11th place as a team.
In the Sunset race, junior Travis Bird led Rock Ridge to a seventh-place team result with an impressive 15th place individual finish.
According to Rock Ridge head coach Benji Neff, Bird took advantage of his familiarity with the terrain.
“Travis did a really good job of capitalizing on the challenging second run course on Helsinki,” Neff said. “That course took a lot of competitors, and Trav managed to finish 13th on that particular run.”
Samuel Beukema also had a strong performance, finishing 31st after two good runs. Neff has been happy with the improvement he’s seen out of the junior this season.
“He has really been skiing strong this year, and it’s fun to see his results materialize,” Neff said. “He is probably 10 spots higher than where he would have been last year.”
There was a logjam when it came to the Wolverine boys’ last two scoring spots.
Sophomore Jack Stella and freshman Hollis Frost ended up taking the honors in 51st and 52nd place, but sophomore Sawyer Williams and junior Mathias Frericks gave them a run for their money finishing right behind them in 54th and 58th.
“It’s so crazy how close all those boys are,” said Neff. “You never know on a given day where they are going to land. There is a lot of friendly competition within that group, and it’s awesome to see those boys push each other.
“Overall, for our boys to finish in the top half of the results for a state-wide race is pretty impressive.”
The Rock Ridge girls finished in ninth place, led by senior Mia Schuchard who put together two solid runs to finish 16th.
She was supported in the scoring by fellow senior Eva Roark in 37th, sophomore Sophia Nemec in 41st and junior Ruby Keskitalo in 61st.
“Overall, our girls’ team skied really strong and consistently,” Neff said. “All of our ninth-grade and older girls finished in the top half of the field, which is awesome.”
Two days later, both Hibbing and Rock Ridge traveled to Mont Du Lac for the second race of the three-day weekend.
A steady drizzle fell throughout the race making for challenging race conditions with poor visibility and soft, fast snow.
In addition to that, Mont Du Lac is a much flatter hill than Giants Ridge, and both Rock Ridge and Hibbing skiers had a bit of trouble adjusting to the lack of pitch.
“Mont Du Lac isn’t our hill,” Walli said. “We don’t train flat stuff. None of our kids really know how to ski flat. Building speed on the flats is a skill that we don’t practice since the end goal is Sections and getting to State and that’s all held on the steeps of the Ridge.”
The Hibbing boys squad had their best team result of the season, finishing third behind the Cook County and Duluth East juggernauts.
Vinopal led with way finishing seventh, his second top 10 in the last three races.
After a couple of off races, it’s great to see some consistency out of Adam,” Walli said. “Hopefully he continues to be steady.”
Bungarden had another strong outing, finishing 13th in a very strong field.
“Carter has really surprised me this year,” Walli said. “Early in the season I didn’t think he was as fast as he turned out to be. He’s on the verge of that elite level of fast skiing, which is fabulous.
“All 12 skiers that finished above him have a very good chance of making it to state and I think he does, too. That’s our end goal.”
The Bluejacket boys scoring was rounded out by junior Logan Maxwell, who was only a second and a half behind Bungarden, in 19th and Sam Gabardi, who finished 21st.
“Logan has come on strong this year, and I think a lot of that is due to the fact that Logan spends a lot of time skiing, not just racing,” Walli said. “The guy’s on the hill a lot, which is a positive.
“A lot of free-skiing translates over to racing and vice versa. I was talking to the Cook County coach and he was saying how a bunch of his top boys are park rats on the weekend. The balance and reaction times they get out free-skiing are a great way to cross-train for racing. Logan has the love of skiing and I’m glad to see it’s translating over to ski racing.
“And Sam Gabardi, he came to me earlier this season and asked what he could do to go faster. Ski racing is not a steady incline, there are lots of jumps and plateaus and Sam had plateaued.
“He’s been trying to get to that next level and it comes down to being ‘uncomfortably fast.’ You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable. And he’s been pushing it and it’s paying off.”
The Bluejacket girls were led by Sylvie Wetzel, who finished 16th and Abbie Helms in 23rd,
“Sylvie’s really coming into her own, she came up four places on her second run, she was really happy today,” Walli said.
Hilda Knuckey in 30th and Chloe Price in 31st en route to a sixth-place team finish as Duluth East took home the team title.
“Hilda had a great first run, comfortably in 13th place, but then clipped a gate and ended up hiking. He still ended up in 30th place.”
Rock Ridge, like Hibbing, also found the flats of Mont Du Lac a bit of a challenge.
The Wolverine boys finished in fifth place with Bird again leading the way finishing 18th.
“Trav has been top 10 all season and obviously was just a little off today,” Neff said. “It’s not that he skied poorly, it was just different. And with those strong teams in our area in Cook County and East, 18th place still isn’t bad!”
Also scoring for the Wolverine boys were Beukema in 20th, Erik Panyan 25th and Hollis Frost in 34th.
Neff noted how between 25th and 38th places eight of the places were held by Hibbing or Rock Ridge skiers.
“Its interesting how similar Hibbing and Rock Ridge’s results often are,” Neff said. “I think it’s just the way our two teams train and practice so similarly and see the results so similar as well.”
On the girls’ side, Schuchard led Rock Ridge to a fourth-place team finish by placing 12th.
“Mia should be well within top ten at a normal race,” Neff said. “It’s not that she made a mistake or anything, she was just skiing tactically different.”
Eva Roark, Sophia Nemec and Ruby Keskitalo finished off the Rock Ridge scoring placing 17th, 19th and 27th.
After three races in a six-day stretch, both teams are looking forward to a break.
“They’ve been going at it hard,” Neff said. I think it will be good to step back from racing a little bit and get back to training.”
The season resumes January 26 with the Hibbing Invitational at Giants Ridge.
SUNRISE RACE
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Hastings, 484; Cook County-Silver Bay, 442; Brainerd, 436; Stillwater, 405; Hopkins Silver, 401; Hopkins Blue, 373; Hibbing, 367; Eagan, 363; St Cloud Breakaways, 343; Annandale, 336; Forest Lake, 330; Centennial, 320; Duluth Marshall, 307; Lakes Area, 293; St Paul Academy, 277; Minnehaha Academy, 255; Eagan JV, 243.5; Breakdale, 113
GIRLS: Eagan, 386.5; Stillwater, 382; Cook County-Silver Bay, 347; Hopkins Silver, 344; St Cloud Breakaways, 336.5; Hastings, 324; Centennial, 311; Hopkins Blue, 306; Brainerd, 293; Forest Lake, 292; Hibbing, 231; Annandale, 208; St Paul Academy, 182; Eagan JV, 140; Breakdale, 109
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Cash Jaeger, STILL, 1:14.19; (2) Jackson Reents, HAST, 1:14.96; (3) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:18.59; (4) Aaron Herber, HAST, 1:19.22; (5) Gavin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:21.49; (6) Cole Caturia, HAST, 1:22.41; (7) Goshi Dimitrov, CCSB, 1:23.25; (8) Zach Rother, HAST, 1:25.45; (9) Andy Becker, ANN, 1:23.53; (10) Ben Trutwin, ANN, 1:23.59; (11) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:24.41; (31) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:31.84; (42) Jake Walli, HIB, 1:34.51; (53) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:37.19; (65) AIden Smerud, HIB, 1:40.50
GIRLS: (1) Calia Chaney, BRAIN, 1:16.10; (2) Ella Dols, STCB, 1:16.16; (3) Caitlyn Bumpers, EAG, 1:16.22; (4) Maycie Neubauer, STILL, 1:17.80; (5) Jordin Flohaug, CEN, 1:17.89; (6) Lauren Kalenberg, BRAIN, 1:17.99; (7) Courtney Bumpers, EAG, 1:18.42; (8) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:18.88; (9) Abbi Pelava, 1:19.28; (10) Sami Armitage, HOPS, 1:19.69; (12) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:21.86; (42) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:30.69; (70) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 1:40.40; (77) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:46.15; (78) Luci Bretto, HIB, 1:46.37
SUNSET RACE
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Hastings, 439; Cook County-Silver Bay, 431; Stillwater, 423; Brainerd, 393; Hopkins SIlver, 355; Eagan, 331; Rock Ridge, 319; Hopkins Blue, 318; St Cloud Breakaways, 312; Lakes Area, 303; Forest Lake, 271; Annandale, 260; Centennial, 250; St Paul Academy, 220; Eagan JV, 169; Breakdale, 159; Minnehaha Academy, 122
GIRLS: Eagan, 399; Stillwater, 389; Hopkins Silver, 370; Cook County-Silver Bay, 364; Hastings, 349; St Cloud Breakaways, 336; Hopkins Blue, 334; Centennial, 322; Rock Ridge, 285; Brainerd, 282; Forest Lake 276; Annandale, 182; St Paul Academy, 165; Breakdale, 149.5; Eagan JV, 147, Minnehaha Academy, 130
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Jackson Reents, HAST, 1:17.81; (2) Aaron Herber, HAST, 1:20.64; (3) Ethan Stabenow, STILL, 1:21.16; (4) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:21.49; (5) Sam Hendricks, EAST, 1:22.80; (6) Gavin Hoelzel, BRAIN, 1:22.90; (7) Wyatt Riniker, STILL, 1:22.98; (8) Scott Jenson, HOPS, 1:23.48; (9) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:23.90; (10) Zach Rother, HAST, 1:25.83; (15) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:26.51; (31) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:30.67; (51) Jack Stella, RRAST, 1:40.28; (52) Hollis Frost, RRAST, 1:40.64; (54) Sawyer Williams, RRAST, 1:40.81; (58) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:41,37; (94) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 2:14.71
GIRLS: (1) Caitlyn Bumpers, EAG, 1:21.29; (2) Courtnet Bumpers, EAG, 1:22.75; (3) Maycie Neubauer, STILL, 1:23.12; (4) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:24.29; (5) Abbi Pelava, HAST, 1:24.49; (6) Lauren Kalenberg, BRAIN, 1:25.23; (7) Jordin Flohaug, CENT, 1:25.76; (8) Megan Young, EAG, 1:25.94; (9) Sami Armitage, HOPS, 1:26.39; (10) Abby Wright STCB, 1:27.22; (16) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:29.31; (37) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:36.34; (41) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:40.19; (61) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:52.79; (73) Lilly Larson, RRAST, 1:59.02; (78) Emma Schuchard, RAAST, 2:02.82
MONT DU LAC
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 266; Duluth East, 242; Hibbing, 220; Duluth Marshall, 215; Rock Ridge, 183; Hermantown, 170; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 105
GIRLS: Duluth East, 194; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 179; Cook County-Silver Bay, 176; Rock Ridge, 141; Hermantown, 134; Hibbing, 116; Duluth Denfeld, 49
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 58.91; (2) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 59.28; (3) Sam Hendricks, EAST, 1:00.88; (4) Erik Carlson, EAST, 1:01.11; (5) Graham Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:01.83; (6) Goshi Dimitrov, CCSB, 1:02.32; (7) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:02.88; (8) Finn Taylor, CCSB, 1:03.54; (9) Grant Williams, MARSH, 1:03.61; (10) Ben Obinger, CCSB, 1:03.77; (13) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:05.43; (18) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:06.41; (19) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:06.84; (20) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:07.52; (21) Sam Gabardi, HIB, 1:08.08; (25) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:09.91; (27) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:10.53; (28) Ethan Hess, HIB, 1:11.07; (29) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:11.20; (30) Aiden Smerud, HIB, 1:11.33; (34) Hollis Frost, RRAST, 1:12.48; (35) Sawyer Williams, RRAST, 1:12.64; (38) Jack Stella, RRAST, 1:13.96; (45) Logan Hejda, RRAST, 1:17.78; (46) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:17.80; (54) Brayden Crotteau, RRAST, 1:30.25; (55) Simon Beaukena, RRAST, 1:30.27; (56) Jake Walli, HIB, 1:31.06
GIRLS: (1) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:02.91; (2) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:04.34; (3) Kalina Dimitrova, CCSB, 1:06.24; (4) Elisabeth Bergen, EAST, 1:06.36; (5) Nadia Tessier, CEC, 1:06.79; (6) Teagen Tessier, CEC, 1:07.51; (7) Roslyn Hartley, EAST, 1:08.26; (8) Sophia Blanck, CCSB, 1:08.44; (9) Annabel Hanson, HERM, 1:08.59; (10) Gretchen Rentschle, EAST, 1:08.92; (12) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:09.60; (16) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:15.31; (17) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:15.67; (19) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:16.33; (23) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:18.02; (27) Ruby Keskitalo, RRAST, 1:22.42; (29) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:23.41; (30) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:23.54; (31) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:23.96; (34) Luci Bretto, HIB, 1:27.24; ( 37) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 1:31.83; (38) Lilly Larson, RRAST, 1:33.55; (39) Emma Schuchard, RRAST, 1:33.98; (43) Cheyenne Schelde, RRAST, 1:44.74; (44) AIja Liubakka, HIB, 2:02.23; (47) Norah Kainz, RRAST, 2:36.04
