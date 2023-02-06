BIWABIK—Out of all high school sports, alpine skiing is probably the most affected by the weather.
Wind, temperature, snow conditions; all things that can both influence an athlete’s performance or even cancel events altogether.
Last Saturday, the Hibbing and Rock Ridge alpine ski teams found themselves practicing side by side at Giants Ridge on a warm, sunny, springlike day, less than 24 hours after their practices had been called off due to extreme cold.
It was their final practice before today’s Section 7 Championship, the culmination of a season where the opening race in December was canceled due to blizzard conditions, and the entire competition season was squeezed into a one month timespan.
“It’s hard to believe that we had our first race on January 3, and here we are coming to February 7, and it’s Sections already,” mused Hibbing coach Brice Walli. “This season has been a blur.”
Even though it went quickly, the Bluejackets season was not without its high points.
The boys squad’s two senior captains, Adam Vinopal and Carter Bungarden had strong years with six top 10 finishes between them.
Walli believes both of them have a realistic shot at earning a State berth.
“Both Adam and Carter are peaking at the right time,” Walli said. “They are both skiing confidently and constantly and that’s exactly what you need to do to advance to State. One little mistake can cost you a lot of time at this level and that’s the thing about ski racing — you can’t just have the speed, you have to ski clean and error-free. It’s such a fine line.”
On the girls’ side, Walli is optimistic about the chances of his top seed, junior Hilda Knuckey.
After a tough start to the season, Knuckey has found her groove and has traditionally performed well at Giants Ridge.
“Hilda has a good shot,” Walli said. “She has the speed. I hope she can put together two good runs when she needs to. She typically skis well at home so I feel good about her chances.”
Also calling Giants Ridge home is the Rock Ridge alpine team that boasts the area’s only returning State qualifier in senior Mia Schuchard.
Schuchard has had an up-and-down season which isn’t unusual for her skiing style, which is “pedal to the metal” either finishing very high or blowing out of the course completely.
Several times this season she would have one exceptional run only to miss a gate on the other.
All in all, Rock Ridge coach Benji Neff wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Mia is always a force to be reckoned with,” Neff said. “Both she and Eva (Roark) have good shots to advance individually. They’ve both been skiing well in practice and I think their heads are in the right spot.”
On the boys’ side, junior Travis Bird has enjoyed an excellent season, nabbing three top-10 results in the process. Despite a disappointing finish at Lutsen last week, Neff is confident in his top seed.
“Trav has been skiing better in practice,” he said. “I think he’s really focused and committed to skiing well. Sam (Beukema) has been skiing fast, too.
“I just want everyone to ski to the best of their ability. If everyone puts down two good runs, that’s as much as you can ask for from a team.”
Both coaches are optimistic about how they will fare in the team standings although they both conceded that Cook County and Duluth East will be difficult to beat.
As far as the teams from the Twin Cities suburbs, Neff believes that although there will be some strong skiers, most of the top echelons this year will be the teams from the north.
“I think we have just as much competition up here, locally, if not more,” Neff said. “Between Cook County, East, CEC, Marshall, we have a lot of good skiers in this area. I’m not really worried about them, though, I just care about what our team is going to do.”
The first run of the Section 7 Championship kicks off today at 10 a.m. at Giants Ridge.
