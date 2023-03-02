wrestling

Hibbing High School wrestlers, from left, Ian Larrabee, Thomas Hagen and Bryson Larrabee will be taking part in the State Class AA Individual Meet today at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—Now is not the time to hold back.

That’s the case for Bryson Larrabee, Thomas Hagen and Ian Larrabee, who will be competing at the State Class AA Individual Meet, which begins today at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

