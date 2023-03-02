HIBBING—Now is not the time to hold back.
That’s the case for Bryson Larrabee, Thomas Hagen and Ian Larrabee, who will be competing at the State Class AA Individual Meet, which begins today at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The three Bluejacket wrestlers will be competing at 160-, 195- and 220-pounds, respectively, and their main goal is to get on the podium when everything is said and done Saturday.
To do that, Hibbing coach Ellis Wojciehowski gave them those words of wisdom of letting it all go to achieve that success.
After all, six minutes isn’t a lot of time to get the job done.
“You can’t hold back,” Wojciehowski said. “I did wrestle in it, but I’ve coached so many kids in it to know that when you’re at the state meet, everything is flying in your head and body.
“People don’t realize how fast those periods go. A two-minute period seems like 1:10. Everything goes so fast so if you’re not moving fast enough or wrestling, you lose out on time. Time is your enemy down there.”
Ian Larrabee enters the meet as the Section 7AA champion at his weight class.
This is his second year at state, so he knows what to expect when his matches commence.
“I’m at least twice or three times as prepared as last year,” Ian said. “I went down there last year with not a whole lot of aspirations. This year, I’m looking at placing and pushing myself to the next level.”
To do that, Ian changed his wrestling style.
“This whole year, I’ve completely changed,” Larrabee said. “I’m more versatile,vand I’m not as afraid to try some new things. I can’t just wrestle my way. I have to adapt to the way the kid I’m wrestling as well.”
Changing wasn’t easy, however.
“That was a bit of a challenge,” Larrabee said. “Even at the beginning of this year, I went into it with that idea, but in the first few matches, I caught myself all of the time, ‘Man, I haven’t changed a single thing for some reason.’
“Now, slowly, recently, I’ve been taking more shots. I’ve been doing things cleaner. I’ve been riding better, all of that. It’s been looking like a nice season for me here.”
Ian is hoping that balance leads to success, but he also knows he may be wrestling bigger, stronger opponents.
“I’m still not quite at the same level as them with the muscle, but it’s become a lot better to get my maximum effort,” Larrabee said. “I have some strength, but I’m also able to ride with my technique or use other things to help myself stay with it.”
Ian is seeded sixth at the meet, but he knows how important that first match can be.
“That’s a big, important one,” Ian said. “Last year, I lost that one, but I was able to get back into it because that kid kept going on. This year, I’m confident going into it that I will be winning that first match.
“I should wrestle well enough to move on. After that, I’ll have some solid matches, but I believe I can still win them. I have to wrestle as smart as I have been wrestling. I need to win that first one, for sure.”
Hagen, who will be making his second trip to state, was the section runner up at his weight class this season.
He knows his path to the medal stand won’t be easy
“There’s a couple of good kids in the 95-bracket,” Hagen said. “I’m seeded somewhere in the middle, so it’s not terrible. This year should be a lot better than last year. I know what it feels like, and I know what to expect when I step out on the might and tow the line.
“I have a decent chance this year of placing. It’s a possibility if I wrestle my matches. I have to get on my offense more rather than trying to sit around and wait for a reaction. I have to react to their shots and stuff like that.”
Hagen said he got a little hesitant in the section finals match.
“I was kind of defensive when I wrestled in the finals,” Hagen said. “I need to switch that around and start wrestling more offensive. I have to work my set ups more, and take more shots.
“I don’t shoot enough.”
Bryson is hoping for a more positive outcome than last year, which was his first trip to state.
“Being it’s my second time there, I’m more confident in what I can do,” Bryson said. “It’s not just exciting being there, but I’m looking to go down, medal and do well. Maybe the first day was a little overwhelming, just being a part of everything.
“When it came to wrestling, it felt normal. When I actually got on the mat everything went away. It was just wrestling.”
Like his younger brother, Bryson feels like he’s a more balanced wrestler heading into this meet.
“Overall, I have to have the confidence in what I’ve done to get better,” Larrabee said. “I feel more well-rounded. Last year, I didn’t feel like I had the offense that could compete at the state meet.
“I’m better, more well-rounded mentally. I want it, so I’m going to do everything I can.”
What’s the easiest way to succeed?
“My ability to react and not just sit there and defend shots,” Larrabee said. “I can defend, then go right at it and use a little more unorthodox style than most kids are used to.
“I’m a lot more confident. I feel better all-around. I feel like I’m much-more prepared in every-single way. Already being there and knowing a lot of these kids, I’m not unexpected or blind going down there.”
If Wojciehowski has any other words of advice, it would be to keep it simple.
“If you took stats on a state-tournament wrestler, you would find that most of them do the basics,” Wojciehowski said. “They do standups, doubles, halves, cradles. They don’t do 15 moves out there. They have four or five that they are good at.
“I told my boys to stick to the basics like stand up and get out of there so you can take your man down. That’s the No. 1 priority. This is the state meet, anything can happen.”
