COOK—The Rock Ridge girls’ golf team held on for a win Friday at the Vermilion Fairways in Cook, winning the East Range Conference meet by seven strokes over Ely/Northeast Range.

The Wolverines fired a nine-hole, four-player team score of 197 to win the meet. The Nighthawks were second at 204, Mesabi East third at 214, North Woods fourth at 229 and Hibbing fifth at 230.

