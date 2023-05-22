COOK—The Rock Ridge girls’ golf team held on for a win Friday at the Vermilion Fairways in Cook, winning the East Range Conference meet by seven strokes over Ely/Northeast Range.
The Wolverines fired a nine-hole, four-player team score of 197 to win the meet. The Nighthawks were second at 204, Mesabi East third at 214, North Woods fourth at 229 and Hibbing fifth at 230.
International Falls’ Kelby Anderson took home individual medalist honors, shooting a 39 to win by two strikes. North Woods’ Tori Olson was second with a 41 while Mesabi East’s Sam Doherty was third (42).
Rock Ridge’s Emma Berg was fourth (44) while the Nighthawks’ Abby Koivisto rounded out the top five with a 48.
Rock Ridge’s team score was aided by Mylee Young in a tie for sixth (50), Erin Hughes in a tie for eighth (51) and Madison Fingeroos in 10th (52).
Maizy Sundblad (50) tied for sixth for Ely/Northeast Range while Danica Sundblad (51) tied for eighth to aid the Nighthawks. Carena DeBeltz rounded out the team’s scoring top four in a tie for 14th (55).
After Doherty, Gianna Lay was next for the Giants in 11th place with a 53. Allie Lamppa tied for 14th (55) and Kara Swanson finished in 23rd (64).
After Olson, Madison Dantes was next best for the Grizzlies in a tie for 14th (55).Talie Goodsky finished 24th (66) and Brynn Chosa and Aleah Bangs tied for 25th (67).
Hibbing was led by Blayke Swanger in a tie for 12th (54). Heidi Rasch was 17th (57), Opal Valeri 19th (59) and Alexa Bougalis 21st (60).
