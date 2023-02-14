Rock Ridge DECA Chapter Competes at District 5 Competition

The 2022-2023 Rock Ridge DECA Chapter competed recently at the District 5 event in St. Cloud, Minn. Those pictured are as follows: (Front row, L-R): Mackenzie LeMmons, Daunte Gooden, Lucy Virant, Marissa Anderson, (second row, L-R): Ashlyn Bevan, Eleanor Bjorge, Jordan Takanen, Kelsey Kramer, (third row, L-R): Jaydon Peglow, Isaac Triestman, William Peterson, Cooper Williams, (fourth row, L-R): Dylan Celley, Gage Kohler, Joshua Johnson, Brady Alaspa, and Kyle Hammer (Advisor).

 SUBMITTED

ST. CLOUD—Sixteen Rock Ridge High School DECA students competed at the District 5 Career Development Conference in St. Cloud on February 1.

The district competitors were Brady Alaspa, Marissa Anderson, Ashlyn Bevan, Eleanor Bjorge, Dylan Celley, Daunte Gooden, Joshua Johnson, Gage Kohler, Kelsey Kramer, Mackenzie LeMmons, Jaydon Peglow, William Peterson, Jordan Takanen, Isaac Triestman, Lucy Virant, and Cooper Williams. Business teacher Kyle Hammer is the chapter advisor. This is the second year of Rock Ridge having a DECA program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments