Rock Ridge DECA Chapter Competes at District 5 Competition

The 2022-2023 Rock Ridge DECA Chapter competed recently at the District 5 event in St. Cloud, Minn. Those pictured are as follows: (Front row, L-R): Mackenzie LeMmons, Daunte Gooden, Lucy Virant, Marissa Anderson, (second row, L-R): Ashlyn Bevan, Eleanor Bjorge, Jordan Takanen, Kelsey Kramer, (third row, L-R): Jaydon Peglow, Isaac Triestman, William Peterson, Cooper Williams, (fourth row, L-R): Dylan Celley, Gage Kohler, Joshua Johnson, Brady Alaspa, and Kyle Hammer (Advisor).
ST. CLOUD—Sixteen Rock Ridge High School DECA students competed at the District 5 Career Development Conference in St. Cloud on February 1.
The district competitors were Brady Alaspa, Marissa Anderson, Ashlyn Bevan, Eleanor Bjorge, Dylan Celley, Daunte Gooden, Joshua Johnson, Gage Kohler, Kelsey Kramer, Mackenzie LeMmons, Jaydon Peglow, William Peterson, Jordan Takanen, Isaac Triestman, Lucy Virant, and Cooper Williams. Business teacher Kyle Hammer is the chapter advisor. This is the second year of Rock Ridge having a DECA program.
Bevan placed 2nd in the Principles of Marketing role play event, Kramer & LeMmons placed 3rd in the Integrated Marketing Campaign-Event written event. In addition, Anderson, Johnson, Peglow, Takanen, Triestman, and Williams qualified to compete in the Minnesota State Career Development Conference next month based on their events and exam scores.
This conference will take place March 5-7 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis. Over 800 high school students from thirteen area schools participated in the district competition for the opportunity to move on to the state conference.
Winners at the state conference will have the opportunity to compete at the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida, in April.
Students are tested on their expertise in specific marketing career areas and also on their poise, professionalism, and ability to handle difficult marketing and human relations situations. Competitors develop comprehensive marketing proposals, advertising campaigns, and business plans. Over 100 area business people served as judges during the district competition.
