bruce roberts

Bruce Roberts eyes up a shot during a competition. Roberts passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. He won one World title and three Last Chance Bonspies in his career, along with many other events.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—The curling world lost a respected member of its family on Dec. 30, 2022, when Bruce Roberts passed away, following a long illness, with his brother, Joe, by his side.

Roberts took a team consisting of Joe, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott and won the 1976 World curling title in Sweden.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments