HIBBING—The curling world lost a respected member of its family on Dec. 30, 2022, when Bruce Roberts passed away, following a long illness, with his brother, Joe, by his side.
Roberts took a team consisting of Joe, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott and won the 1976 World curling title in Sweden.
Roberts also won the Last Chance Bonspiel three times.
He was a no-nonsense skip, and it served him well on the ice, and that’s how Roberts, Kleffman and Scott will remember their mentor, brother and friend.
Joe always wanted to curl with Bruce, but in his earlier years, he didn’t see him that much.
“He was on the road curling all of the time, either in Washington or North Dakota,” Joe said. “He was all over the place curling.”
It took a push from Kleffman to get things moving forward.
That was Kleffman’s first encounter with Roberts.
Kleffman and Scott had just won the Junior Nationals and went to the Worlds. They were ready to take the leap into the men’s division.
“During the Last Chance, Jerry and I were watching some of the top curlers,” Kleffman said. “I saw Bruce sitting in the stands, so I walked over to him, sat down and said, ‘Bruce, Jerry and I would like to play in the men’s.’ He said, ‘You get my brother Joe and we’ll play.’
“It took a bit to get Joe going because he was a hockey player at the time.”
The younger Roberts was about to live out his dream.
“It finally happened,” Joe said. “It was a goal my whole life to play with him. It came true.”
The team lost in the Nationals in 1975, but in 1976, they came back to place first.
There was only one rule on the team.
“We rarely questioned him,” Scott said. “We got in the hack, and threw our rocks. We never did question anything. He put the broom down, and we threw the rocks.”
Roberts made them all better curlers.
“He raised our games just being with him,” Joe said. “Paul Pustover, who played with Bruce when I couldn’t play in 1977 said, ‘With as many times as I skipped and curled, that’s the best skip I ever played with.’
“That’s a compliment coming from a curler of his caliber. That’s the way he was. When he got on the ice, he took control of the ice. You knew that whoever was going against him, it was going to be a game. That’s just the way he was.”
Roberts always made sure his team was focused.
“He didn’t spare us anything,” Kleffman said. “If we took our eyes off of the sheet, he noticed it. He would chew us out. We were playing in the Worlds, and sometimes there were little delays, so you would glance to see the audience.
“He would come up to you and say, ‘If you want to watch the people in the stands, go in the stands. Otherwise, you curl.’ We had one skip, and one skip only. The rest of us knew what our job was. It was amazing how it worked. He kept us focused.”
Focused enough to win that World title, which was a life changer, especially for his brother.
“It changed my life,” Joe said. “I’m a more confident person, and hopefully, a better person because of it.”
With as good as Kleffman, Scott and Joe were, they got better playing with the elder Roberts.
“We thought we were good, but once we played with Bruce, it was like night-and-day,” Scott said. “We learned so much more.”
After winning Worlds, the team went to a CBC event in Canada.
Roberts and his team weren’t getting much respect, even after they won that World title.
“We hadn’t played in a month,” Joe said. “They had all kinds of articles about these guys can’t play with the best in Canada. They were calling him the Silver-Tongued Devil because he told them what he thought.
“He said, ‘I’m bringing these guys from Minnesota, and we’re going to show you how good we are.’ We beat them all, then everything went quiet. They realized who was the best in 1976. He wasn’t afraid of anything.”
Everything Roberts did was planned down to the smallest detail.
On championship Sunday, Roberts took his team to the arena, which caught them by surprise.
“We were regimented,” Joe said. ““No matter what we did, if we were in the motel room, we were resting. That’s the way it had to be. That’s the way he wanted it to be. That’s what we were going to do. When you curled, you rested between games.”
On the day of the finals, Joe got a phone call. It was Bruce.
“He says, ‘Come down stairs, we’re going for a ride.’” Joe said. “Gary, Jerry and I get into the limo, and we drive down to the arena and walk in there.”
The team saw two podiums set up for the festivities after the final match.
“I was wondering, ‘What the heck is he doing?’” Joe said. “He showed us the two podiums. One was big. One was smaller. He said, ‘Do you see that short one there? Nobody is ever going to remember who stands on that one.’ I walked out of there and that’s all I thought about.”
That bit of psychology worked, and Roberts sealed his legacy.
“I don’t think we’ll see another one like him again in the curling world,” Kleffman said. “He made a statement, he set goals. It was a great experience playing with him, his brother and my cousin.
“Bruce was a leader. His time in curling, I think, every year, you could probably count the losses on one hand. That’s how good he was. We learned a lot. When he was on the ice, he was focused. That’s how dedicated he was to the game.”
That dedication gave Scott a once-in-a-lifetime memory.
“We still think about it,” Scott said. “It never goes away. He was fun to play with. He made me a heck of a lot better curler. I always played lead. I never thought I could skip, then I started skipping at the club.
“I did what he did, and I did it well. It was all thanks to him. It was all about confidence. He instilled that in me. He had a tremendous amount of confidence in me.”
Roberts won his first Last Chance in 1960.
His third title came in 1980, with his brother on the team.
Joe recalled a story about that Last Chance Bonspiel that showed just how fearless his brother was on the ice.
It was on Saturday night in the quarterfinals.
“We were one down coming home,” Joe said. “It was a basic hit. We could tie it and play an extra end, or he could play this across-the-sheet double for two. I’m thinking, ‘I had never won the Last Chance before.’
“I said, ‘Why don’t we just play this hit? I think we can beat these guys in an extra end.’ He looks at me and says, ‘You live by the sword, you die by the sword.’”
Bruce showed Joe where he wanted the broom, then he went down the ice to take the shot.
“Bang, bang, we get two and win the game,” Joe said. “He never said a word about it. That was it. He never said, ‘I told you so.’ We shook hands, saying, ‘Good game.’ We went home and went to bed. We had to win two more. We won it that year.”
Kleffman was in the stands watching that shot.
“It was across the sheet,” Kleffman said. “It was a thin double. His best shots were the takeouts. He was out there to win.”
Old age started to get to Roberts, which didn’t allow him to curl. He stepped away from the game he loved.
“When he couldn’t play at the caliber he thought he should be playing, that was it for him,” Joe said. “He never would have been a senior curler, although there were a few times at the end where he wanted to curl.
“It was too late.”
Kleffman has nothing but good memories about his friend and teammate.
They used to hunt and fish together.
“What he means to me is unforgettable memories,” Kleffman said. “I have stories that I can relay to other curlers. The younger curlers still like to hear these stories. They see the name and they hear things.
“I can tell them exactly what it’s like to curl with a World Champion like that.”
Joe misses his brother every day, but he knows full well what kind of legacy Bruce left.
“Just about everybody that knew him respected him,” Joe said. “That’s the way he was. He commanded respect. That’s the kind of guy he was.”
