CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm has renewed its agreement with Precious Paws Humane Society, the nonprofit organization that serves as the city’s animal shelter provider.
Last Wednesday the Chisholm City Council approved a one-year renewal at the current rate consisting of a base rate of $1,300 per month for up to 100 animals and $50 for every animal above the initial base rate. The agreement includes a fee of $50 per animal born in the shelter, and an emergency medical allowance of up to $1,500 per year as was in the current agreement.
Chisholm Mayor Adam Lantz told the council Precious Paws is, “definitely a great thing for our community.”
While looking over statistical data for 2022 provided by Joe Keyes, a consultant for Precious Paws, Lantz made noted there were a lot of kittens born in the shelter this past year. An influx of unwanted kittens was also reflected in the amount the city was charged for shelter services provided in 2022.
For shelter services in 2022 the city was billed $19,750, according to figures provided by Keyes included in the council packet. That compares to a little less than $16,087 in 2021. There were 162 animals served: 59 cats, 48 kittens, and 55 dogs, billed at $18,700 (the base rate of $15,600 for up to 100 animals, plus $50 per animal above the initial 100 animals). In addition four pregnant cats delivered 21 kittens and were billed at $50 per kitten for a total of $1,050. The 21 kittens are are in addition to the initial 48 billed under animals served.
The mounting costs of caring for abandoned and unwanted animals is also taking its toll on the shelter’s finances. A fundraiser was set up on the Precious Paws Facebook page to cover the cost of spays, neuters and veterinary bills.
A post from Precious Paws last week details the journey a 12-year-old cat named by the shelter as Champ endured. Champ arrived at the shelter severely frostbitten.
“His ears were frostbit, his feet were so badly frostbit that his skin was peeling off, his tail had a bone sticking through it and had to be cut off, and he was deathly skinny and malnourished,” reads the post.
After a few months with “plenty” of veterinary visits, Champ is recovering and running through the hallways of Precious Paws and is slowly gaining weight, it says in the post.
The post also tells the story of a dog named by the shelter as Duke, found by the police.
“He came in with a bad cut on his nose,” it says on the post. “From what the vet said, it looks like someone had grabbed a pole and hit him over his nose.”
After undergoing surgery to repair the damage to his nose, Duke was adopted.
The cost of veterinary care for Champ, Duke and a litter of eight kittens that were dumped of at the shelter’s doorstep came to more than $3,000, and that doesn’t include seven kittens that still need to be spayed and neutered, it’s noted on the post.
Shelter Manager Carrie Nelson in an email on Monday said to the shelter is working to set up a date with the nonprofit MN SNAP to arrange a spay and neuter event in its mobile veterinary clinic.
The council took up the following other matters on Wednesday.
• Approved a lease package from RMS in Virginia to lease a Komatsu loader and authorized city staff to execute the documents related to the lease package.
• Directed staff to utilize JPJ Engineering for professional engineering and surveying services that City Engineer Jim Johnson isn’t able to handle in-house with the resources available.
JPJ is already involved with projects in the works for this year, according to Johnson. The council plans to come up with a request for proposals sometime this year to tie into projects for next year.
• Appointed Margaret Gornick to a three-year term on the Police Commission. Jennifer Fleming, a current commissioner submitted an application to be reappointed. A motion by Councilor April Fountain to appoint Gornick passed in a 4 to 2 vote with Councilor Travis Vake and Councilor Jedediah Holewa voting no.
• Reappointed Shelly Valentini to the Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board. Valentini is currently serving the one and a half years remaining of a former EDA board member and was voted to a six year term, effective Feb. 1. Jessica Martin also applied for the open seat on the EDA Board.
• Reappointed John Palcich to a two-year term on the Library Board.
• Reappointed Brandan Fiedler and Richard Newbauer to two-year terms on the Parks, Trails, Recreation Advisory Board.
• Appointed Bruce Matack and Larry Pervenanze to two year terms on the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).
• Accepted a donation to the library from Daniel Swalm.
• Approved a letter of support for the Balkan Township Boarder-to-Border broadband project grant application.
• Scheduled a working session for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, to discuss project updates.
• Authorized the city attorney to begin the eminent domain process for a parcel of property identified as the location for the new public safety building on the east end of Longyear Lake. The city plans to continue to negotiate with the current owner of the property, according to City Attorney Bryan Lindsay.
• Was presented an update on potential funding for an expansion at the city-owned Redhead Mountain Bike Park by Donna Johnson and Jordan Metsa, representing Minnesota Discovery Center and Pete Kero, representing Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists and Barr Engineering of Hibbing. A grant application for $1.6 million submitted to the Legislative-Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) by MDC with the city as fiscal agent and was recently approved by the legislative committee and is making its way through the state legislature, and would need to be signed by the governor, according to Metsa. If the funding comes to fruition it would go toward the development of 12 additional miles within the footprint of the original trail coordinates, he noted. No action was taken.
