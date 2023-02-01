CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm has renewed its agreement with Precious Paws Humane Society, the nonprofit organization that serves as the city’s animal shelter provider.

Last Wednesday the Chisholm City Council approved a one-year renewal at the current rate consisting of a base rate of $1,300 per month for up to 100 animals and $50 for every animal above the initial base rate. The agreement includes a fee of $50 per animal born in the shelter, and an emergency medical allowance of up to $1,500 per year as was in the current agreement.

