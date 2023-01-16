RESOURCES TO HELP FIGHT HUMAN TRAFFICKING ARE AVAILABLE MTolonen Jan 16, 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Advocates for Family Peace Friends Against Abuse Sexual Assault Program of North St. Louis County Support Within Reach Sexual Violence Resource Center Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advocates for Family PeaceServes North St. Louis County and Itasca County individuals.820 9th Street N. VirginiaPhone: 218-248-5512Bois Forte Victim ServicesServes Bois Forte Band.3071 Nett Lake Road, Suite A, Nett LakePhone: 218-757-3295Sexual Assault Program of NSLCServes individuals in North St. Louis County.327 1st St. S., Suite 17, VirginiaPhone: 218-749-4725Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA)Safe Harbor Regional Navigator for Northeast Minnesota.32 East 1st Street, Suite 200, DuluthPhone: 218-726-1931Support Within ReachServes individuals in Itasca County; Safe Harbor Regional Navigator for Northwest Minnesota.9 Willow Lane, Grand RapidsPhone: 218-326-5008Friends Against AbuseServes International Falls area individuals.407 4th Street, International FallsPhone: 218-285-7220Source: United Way of Northeastern Minnesota Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Serves International Victim Crime Criminal Law Sexual Assault Individual Louis County N. Virginia Itasca County Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alyssa Carol Nevala Inclusion at the heart of new Hibbing club Kim (Horoshak) Carpenter Donna G. Johnson Sharon L. Kearney Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 29 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
