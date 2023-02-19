NASHWAUK—The Mountain Iron-Buhl High School boys basketball team is priding themselves on defense this year, but the Rangers are getting more than they bargained for.
That’s because Mountain Iron-Buhl’s defense is producing offense as well in transition.
That was the case Friday when the Rangers turned a number of Nashwauk-Keewatin turnovers into points during an 88-40 victory over the Spartans at the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School Gymnasium.
According to Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta, scoring in transition hasn’t been one of the Rangers’ strong suits this season.
“That’s the one area we haven’t done that well in this year,” Buffetta said. “We’ve been trying to encourage it, but we’ve become a much better defensive team. We want to translate that defense into transition points.
“We did it well against South Ridge, and I was happy that we got out running tonight. We need to do that going forward.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl started fast, getting out to a 16-9 lead by hitting three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the half.
After that, the Rangers went on a 13-0 run to lead 29-9 with 5:33 left in the first half.
“I like tempo,” Buffetta said. “I don’t feel like we’re ever playing with enough tempo. I want us to get going up-and-down the court. We’re not a big team. We have guys that can put the ball in the basket and get to the rim.
“The more tempo we play with, to me, the better off we’ll be.”
The Spartans actually held Asher Zubich, who is Mountain Iron-Buhl’s leading scorer, to five points in the first half, but it didn’t seem to matter.
He didn’t get those until late in the half.
“It was the mindset that we wanted to limit Asher in the first half, and force their other guys to make shots,” Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Kyle Giorgy said. “With two or three minutes to go in the first half, we had held him to two points, which was great for us, but we were still losing.
“When other guys are hitting shots, Mountain Iron-Buhl is a good team. You have to pick your poison. I’ve watched them play a number of times this season, and teams have used a number of strategies to take away Asher. If their other guys aren’t hitting shots, you might have a chance.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin made a slight run near the end of the half to trail by 20, 41-21, heading into halftime.
“One of things I was proud of the guys is they never stopped playing, regardless the score of the game,” Giorgi said. “We continued to work hard. I thought we had some nice possessions and good actions, which resulted in good looks.
“Sometimes we finished, sometimes, we didn’t, but the guys competed for a full 36 minutes.”
Even so, Mountain Iron-Buhl was still playing good defense.
“We had a couple lapses there where we lost people early, but overall, we’re playing solid defense,” Buffetta said. “As long as we continue to rebound well, that’s what is important for us.
“That’s improved, too.”
The Spartans got some solid play from Conner Perryman and Nick Groshong in the second, but Mountain Iron-Buhl had too many weapons for Nashwauk-Keewatin to contain.
Asher Zubich finished with 18 points, but Josh Holmes, Nikolas Jesch and Micaden Clines all finished with 17 points.
“Asher has been our leading scorer, but when people do these box-and-ones and all of the different stuff we see, we have other guys prove that they can step up,” Buffetta said. “Getting transition baskets against that, and hitting some open threes, which guys can do, that makes it harder to guard us.”
When it came right down to it, the Spartans just committed one too many turnovers
“When you’re playing a high-level team like that, the No. 1 thing is limiting turnovers and holding them to one shot,” Giorgi said. “They have a number of guys that can shoot and score.
“Turnovers and rebounding are keys to the game. We turned the ball over too many times. We didn’t have enough to compete with them.”
Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Groshong with 12 points. Perryman had 11.
MIB 41 47—88
NK 21 19—40
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 5, Asher Zubich 19, TJ Duchamp 5, Mason Clines 9, Rylen Niska 7, Josh Holmes 17, Nikolas Jesch 17, Micaden Clines 17, Alex Schneider 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Conner Perryman 11, Marcus Moore 9, Ryder Tardy 5, Carter Haithcock 2, Shi Oswald 1, Nick Groshong 12.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 7-12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-4; 3-pointers: Zubich 2, Duchamp, Niska, Holmes 3, Jesch 5.
