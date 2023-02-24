BOYS BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73,
Bigfork 33
BIGFORK – Nik Jesch and Asher Zubich each dropped in 18 points Friday to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl to a 73-33 road win over Bigfork.
The Rangers’ Josh Holmes also chipped in with 11 points.
The Huskies were paced by Jhace Pearson with 13 points.
MI-B 3736–73
Bigfork 2013–33
MI-B: Braylen Keith 2, TJ DuChamp 5, Asher Zubich 18, Mason Clines 8, Riley Busch 2, Josh Holmes 11, Nik Jesch 18, Chris King 5, MiCaden Clines 2, Alex Schneider 2. 3-pointers: DuChamp 1, Zubich 4, Holmes 3, Jesch 3. Free throws: 4-8. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork: Matt Vosika 4, Caden Rahier 5, Chase Jacobson 3, Bradley Haley 8, Jhace Pearson 13. 3-pointers: Haley 2, Pearson 1. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 5. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 81,
Chisholm 58
COOK – The Grizzlies exploded in the second half with a balanced scoring effort to take down the Bluestreaks, 81-58.
North Woods led just 34-31 at the half before outscoring Chisholm 47-27 in the final stanza.
Brenden and Jared Chiabotti each poured in 23, while Jonah Burnett hit for 22 points.
Chisholm was led by Philip Barnaard with 13 and July Abernathy with 12.
Chisholm 31 27 – 58
North Woods 34 47 – 81
C: Ethan Lauzen 7, Trent Forsline 5, Lawrence Oberg 6, Hayden Roche 5, Trace Yaroscak 2, July Abernathy 12, Shane Zancauske 4, Sean Fleming 4, Philip Barnard 13.
NW: Brenden Chiabotti 23, Jared Chiabotti 23, Jonah Burnett 22, Luke Will 2, Ben Kruse 4, Kaden Ratai 7. 3-pointers: B. Chiabotti 6.
Ely 56,
South Ridge 32
ELY – Joey Bianco led all scorers with 22 points and Ely held the two South Ridge big men to a combine nine points en route to a 56-32 win over the Panthers Friday.
Head coach Tom McDonald was pleased with the defensive effort.
“I thought we just played really well on their two 6-9 guys,’’ McDonald said. “Holding (6-9) Austin Josephson to six was big,’’ he said while (6-9) Slayton Stroscheine had only three points.
The Timberwolves also got a double-digit scoring effort from Jack Davies, who had 17 points.
South Ridge was led by Theo Yellowrobe with eight points.
Ely (18-6) plays at Hill City Monday.
S. Ridge 15 17 – 32
Ely 38 18 – 56
SR: Theo Yellowrobe 8, Sawyer Ferkalep 4, Gavin Willeck 6, Sheen Ralidak 2, Austin Josephson 6, Slayton Stroschein 3, Wyatt Olson 3. 3-pointers: Stroschein 1, Yellowrobe 2. Free throws: 3-9. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Ely: Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 17, Drew Johnson 2, Caid Chittum 5, Jason Kerntz 8, Erron Anderson 2. 3-pointers: Davies 5, Kerntz 2, Chittum 1. Free throws: 6-7. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ely 71,
South Ridge 52
ELY – The Timberwolves picked up an important 71-52 win over visiting South Ridge in the final game of the regular season.
No further details were available as this edition went to press.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Mesabi Range 74,
Riverland 52
COON RAPIDS – The Norsemen picked up their first playoff win since 2016-17 with a 74-52 victory over Riverland in the first round of the Region XIII Tournament.
Mesabi Range (18-9) advances to play St. Cloud Tech Saturday at 2 p.m. at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids.
Mesabi Range 37 37 – 74
Riverland 24 28 – 52
MR: Kaeleb Roberts 4, Nataj Sanders 17, Ziaire Davis 3, Zion Sanford 9, Johnny Spencer 15, Vance Alexander 4, Anthony Rayson 10. 3-pointers: Davis 1, Spencer 2. Free throws: 19-28. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
R: Jamari Walker 10, Terry Moye 6, MJ Galimah 5, Zach Markland 1, Jayden Hill 3, Raheem Brizendine 6, Derrick Zeldenrust 4, Jourdan Weddle 17. 3-pointers: Walker 1, Moye 2, Weddle 2. Free throws: 15-20. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Markland, Hill.
