ST. CLOUD—The second-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team opened up play at the Granite City Classic on Thursday, downing No. 10 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84-62.
Jordan Zubich led the way in the box score for the Rangers with 31 points. Hali Savela added 18 and Sage Ganyo had 16. Anna Neyens chipped in with 11.
The Jaguars were led by Abby Berge’s 19 points. Brooklyn Fischer added 15 and Tiyana Schwinghammer had 14.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (8-1) will take on Crosby-Ironton today at 11:30 a.m.
MIB 44 40—84
BBE 30 32—62
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Aniyah Thomas 2, Hali Savela 18, Jordan Zubich 31, Kate Nelson 2, Sage Ganyo 16, Ava Luukkonen 4, Anna Neyens 11; Three pointers: Savela 4, Zubich 3, Ganyo 4, Neyens 3; Free throws: 10-12; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Thomas.
CLOQUET—At the Wood City Classic, the Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team dropped their final game of the tournament, 79-69 to hosting Cloquet on Wednesday.
Maija Lamppa led the Wolverines in the loss with 19 points. Anna Westby added 12, Alex Flannigan had 11 and Lexi Lamppa chipped in with 10.
The Lumberjacks were led by Alexa Snesrud’s 25 points. Ava Carlson and Quinn Danielson added 18 each.
Rock Ridge (7-4) travels to Hibbing on Tuesday.
RR 25 44—69
CHS 41 38—79
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 10, Chance Colbert 3, Anna Westby 12, Maija Lamppa 19, Emma Lamppa 8, Alex Flannigan 11, Morgan Marks 6; Three pointers: L. Lamppa 2, Colbert 1, Westby 2, M. Lamppa 5, E. Lamppa 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: Westby, E. Lamppa.
Cloquet: Kiley Iseendorf 3, Quinn Danielson 18, Macie Majerle 8, Alexa Snesrud 25, Carly Johnson 7, Ava Carlson 18; Three pointers: Danielson 4, Snesrud 1, Johnson 1; Free throws: 29-36; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pequot Lakes 81,
Rock Ridge 51
PEQUOT LAKES—The Rock Ridge boys’ basketball team fell to Pequot Lakes 81-51 at the Pequot Lakes Holiday Tournament Wednesday night.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Cass Lake-Bena 89,
North Woods 59
ST. CLOUD—The North Woods boys’ basketball team fell 89-59 to Cass Lake-Bena Thursday in their first game at the Granite City Classic.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
The Grizzlies will take on BOLD Friday to finish off the tournament.
