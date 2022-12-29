ST. CLOUD—The second-ranked Mountain Iron-Buhl girls’ basketball team opened up play at the Granite City Classic on Thursday, downing No. 10 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 84-62.

Jordan Zubich led the way in the box score for the Rangers with 31 points. Hali Savela added 18 and Sage Ganyo had 16. Anna Neyens chipped in with 11.

