CHISHOLM—Slowly but surely, the Mountain Iron-Buhl High School boys basketball is rounding into shape.
After all, the Rangers started the season late as they were busy winning the State Nine-man title in football, so Mountain Iron-Buhl coach Jeff Buffetta knew it would take some time to get into basketball mode.
Buffetta saw some of that progress Friday as the Rangers defeated Chisholm 73-35 on Bob McDonald Court.
Sure, Mountain Iron-Buhl put up 73 points, but that’s not what caught Buffetta’s attention.
“To me, the best thing was our defending,” Buffetta said. “We defended hard. Chisholm does a nice job of cutting and getting their offense going. We were getting ahead of those cuts and doing some communication.
“It’s a step in the right direction for us because we have been struggling. I liked the effort, and I like how I competed on the defensive side.”
That wasn’t the case early on in the game.
“We started slow because we were missing some open looks,” Buffetta said. “A lot of times that affects our effort on the defensive side. It didn’t today so that’s good. You have to keep competing regardless if your shots aren’t going in.”
The Bluestreaks had something to do with that, too, and for the first four minutes of the game, things were looking good.
“I thought we came out strong,” Chisholm coach Nick Milani said. “They were missing some open looks. We got lucky with that aspect of it, but we got the rebounds when we had to. We finished at the rim early, then they started hitting, and we started missing inside.
“Mentally, we checked out too early. We let their physicality get to us too much. They took care of business.”
Once that defensive energy started picking up for Mountain Iron-Buhl, the Rangers’ offense got on track.
“Early in the season, we’ve struggled,” Buffetta said. “There’s a lot of reasons why, but I like how the kids are responding now. They’re doing it the right way. They’re working harder and getting after it.
“They’re doing the little things we need to do. We know we have some kids that can score, but it’s the other things that will make a difference. I’m happy with what they did.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl took a 35-19 lead into halftime, then they took advantage of numerous Bluestreak turnovers in the second half to pull away.
That was somewhat of a surprise to Milani.
“In our last few games, we’ve actually taken care of the ball well,” Milani said. “We had a nice, tough win over South Ridge. We mentioned in the locker room that that was a new version of the team we saw last week, and this was another new one on the other end of the spectrum.
“They will be battling for a section title this year. This is a group that has been together for a long time. They know how to win games. They hit a lot of tough shots. We had to try to get hands in their faces and rebound on the defensive end. I don’t think we did either of those things tonight.”
The Rangers never let Chisholm get anything going in the second half.
“I wanted them to keep that defensive intensity,” Buffetta said. “We had the lead, so you have to keep defending. If the other team doesn’t score, you’re in good shape. I was happy with the all-around effort today.
“That’s a step in the right direction for us. I hope we continue to do that.”
And the Bluestreaks just couldn’t slow down Mountain Iron-Buhl’s offense.
“We got out of our zone in the second half and tried to match some of their physicality,” Milani said. “I don’t think we wanted any part of them. Hopefully, that’s a one-time thing, but credit to Mountain Iron.
“They played a heck of a game.”
Asher Zubich led the way for Mountain Iron-Buhl with 26 points. Nik Jesch had 12 and Josh Holmes 10.
Philip Barnard led Chisholm with nine points. Ethan Lauzen had eight, Shane Zancauske six and Sean Fleming five.
MIB 35 38 —73
CHS 19 16—35
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 26, Cooper Salinas 6, Mason Clines 6, Rylen Niska 3, Josh Holmes 10, Nik Jesch 12, Chris King 4, Micaden Clines 6.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 8, Trace Yaroscak 2, July Abernathy 3, Shane Zancauske 6, Sean Fleming 5, Charlie Thompson 2, Philip Barnard 9.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 11; Chisholm 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 16-21; Chisholm 4-7; 3-pointers: Zubich 3, Micaden Clines, Abernathey.
Littlefork-Big Falls 54,
Greenway 43
LITTLEFORK—Tommy Larson had 20 points to lead the Vikings over the Raiders at home Friday.
AJ Knaeble had eight for Littlefork-Big Falls, Brayden Maisn seven and Seth Donner and Jason Boorman six each.
Stephen McGee had 17 points to pace Greenway. Tyler Swedeen had 10.
GHS 23 20—43
LFB 36 18—54
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 10, Jeremy Huff-Metso 4, Gage Olson 6, Stephen McGee 17, Lennie Oberg 6.
Littlefork-Big Falls: AJ Knaeble 8, Tommy Larson 20, Wyatt Hall 2, Seth Donner 6, Jason Boorman 6, Brayden Maisn 7, Owen Erickson 5.
Total Fouls: Greenway 9; Littlefork-Big Falls 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 2-4; Littlefork-Big Falls 4-6; 3-pointers: Sweden 3, Oberg 2, Larson 2, Donner 2, Maisn, Erickson.
Men’s Basketball
Central Lakes 86,
MN-Hibbing 72
HIBBING—Anthony Burch had 20 points to lead four Raiders in the double figures as Central Lakes beat the Cardinals in MCAC Northern Division action Friday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
TJ Kornbaum had 18 for the Raiders, Carrson Jones 13 and Josh Rogers 12.
Ray Washington-Battle Jr. had 18 points to pace Minnesota North-Hibbing. Schuyler Pimentel had 17 and Ramaj Gordon 16.
CL 47 39—86
MNH 35 37—72
Central Lakes: Carrson Jones 13, Anthony Burch 20, Denzil Walker 7, TJ Kornbaum 18, David Felix 4, Josh Rogers 12, Broden Fliesher 4, David Hosea 2, Michael Scott 6.
Minnesota North-Hibbing: Schuyler Pimentel 17, Shawn Brown Jr. 6, Nick Moore 8, Ramaj Gordon 16, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 18, Alvin Judd 5, Conor Goggin 2.
Total Fouls: Central Lakes 19; Minnesota North-Hibbing 19; Fouled Out: Walker, Gordon; Free Throws: Central Lakes 12-16; Minnesota North-Hibbing 14-18; 3-pointers: Jones, Burch 4, Walker, Pimentel, Moore 2, Gordon 2, Judd, Goggin.
