CHISHOLM — Representatives from the cities of Chisholm, Hibbing and Virginia were recently presented Aging Impact Awards for the efforts of their respective city to maintain walking trails clear in the winter months.
“In response to the request of older adult community members, they went above and beyond to ensure their walking trails were shoveled throughout the winter, and benches and port-a-potties were added and maintained,” officials from the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging wrote in a news release. “This promoted a safe way for older adults and people of all ages to stay physically active and socially connected throughout the pandemic.”
The Aging Impact Awards are a project of the Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging and part of the Age Friendly Arrowhead Initiative, according to a press release.
According to the agency, “the purpose of this award is to strengthen the network of public and private businesses responding to the needs and wants of older adults in the community.”
In Hibbing, public works employees were recognized for keeping the south parking lot and a quarter mile loop of walking trail open in Bennett Park last winter.
“I’m very proud of the City of Hibbing and staff for being recognized for this ARDC award,” Hyduke said.
Hyduke pointed out the need for the city to keep all ages in mind for recreational and wellness opportunities.
“For so many years the emphasis in all areas of the country has been on youth and young adults for recreational and wellness opportunities,” Hyduke said. “It’s due time that health, wellness and recreation reflects the needs of all ages especially now as the senior population has become more active.”
In Chisholm, public works crews were recognized for keeping the walking trail along the shore of Longyear Lake clear of ice and snow year round.
Chisholm Public Works Director Larry Folstad said residents and visitors alike appreciate the lake walk and what it provides to the community.
“Our employees notice the usage and take great pride in keeping it maintained for everyone to enjoy,” Folstad said, while sharing how he and his staff appreciate the waves, thumbs up, and smiles from people they encounter while clearing and maintaining the lakewalk.
Attempts by the Tribune Press to obtain a comment from the Virginia Parks and Recreation Department were unsuccessful.
Below are some statistics provided by the Arrowhead Area on Aging.
• Our aging population is growing. For the first time ever, the number of Minnesotans 65+ outnumbers the number of children 18 and under. The number of Minnesotans turning 65 in this decade (about 285,000) will be greater than the past four decades combined.
• Older adults are major contributors to our economy. The economic contributions of 50- plus Americans totaled $8.3 trillion last year, which puts them just behind the U.S. and China when measured by gross domestic product.
• The work is part of a statewide, national, and global effort to help communities become more inclusive and respectful for people of all ages, while acknowledging that older adults are key contributors to the social, economic, and civic fabric of our communities.
The awards will be presented quarterly nominations are now open and will be accepted on an on-going basis. More information is available at aarp.org/livable or by email at agefriendlyarrowhead@ardc.org. Award guidelines and nomination forms are available at www.arrowheadaging.org.
